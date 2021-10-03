CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has received COVID-19 vaccine

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbFsC_0cFxE31900

After much controversy and speculation, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Sunday that the 26-year-old has been vaccinated and will be eligible to play in Warriors home games.

Wiggins has been among the most outspoken NBA players against taking the vaccine and his refusal to do so created some controversy as to what his status would be come the regular season.

Per the San Francisco Department of Public Health, individuals 12 years or older must be required to be vaccinated in order to attend large indoor gatherings, which includes NBA games.

The NBA said players who do not comply with local mandates will not be eligible to play in those games, nor would they be paid for any games that they miss.

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Warriors team gear

Wiggins refused to elaborate on why he would not get vaccinated during Monday’s media day. He had applied for a religious exemption, which was denied by the NBA.

Wiggins’ refusal to get the vaccine and possibility he would miss a substantial amount of games with the team because of it left his teammates answering questions about his status.

Draymond Green said on Thursday that it was not his nor his teammates’ place to push Wiggins toward receiving the vaccine.

The Warriors season begins Tuesday, Oct. 19 against the Los Angeles Lakers and their first home game is the 21st vs. the Clippers. Wiggins will now be eligible to compete in both games and all home games going forward.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors HC Steve Kerr’s puzzling response to Andrew Wiggins’ absence from practice amid vaccine drama

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been one of several players in the NBA to refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine despite the league’s heavy push prior to the 2021-22 season. Wiggins has been vocal about his hesitency, despite the possibility that he won’t be permitted to play home games due to San Francisco’s vaccine mandate should he continue to refuse the shot. A recent report from The Athletic’s Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater revealed that amid this drama, Wiggins missed Saturday’s practice, and the excuse from Head Coach Steve kerr is quite perplexing.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andrew Wiggins
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Los Angeles Lakers#Clippers
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chauncey Billups' Big Message To Damian Lillard: "I Came Here To Coach You... I Got A Job To Do, And I Want To Do It With You."

Damian Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA, and he has had yet another stellar season as the face of the Portland Trail Blazers. However, their playoff run was disappointing this season, and there's no question that most people would have expected them to beat the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets. That was through no fault of Damian Lillard's though, as he averaged 34.3 PPG during that series.
NBA
Audacy

Audacy

37K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy