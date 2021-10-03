Golden State Warriors fully vaccinated, team officials say

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Juan Toscano-Anderson #95, Jordan Poole #3, and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors high-five during the first half of an NBA Tournament Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on May 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated and will be available for all games this season.

Wiggins is expected to play in Monday’s preseason game and will be available to play in the home opener on Oct. 21.

The team is now 100% vaccinated, team officials said.

Wiggins wasn’t at practice on Saturday because he was “under the weather,” according to Kerr.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KRON4.com for the Bay Area and beyond.

📲 Download the KRON4 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KRON4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

Prior to Sunday, Wiggins has said he would stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

When Wiggins was asked what’s the reason for not further explaining what he believed, he simply replied, “It’s none of your business – that’s what it comes down to.”