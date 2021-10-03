CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Golden State Warriors fully vaccinated, team officials say

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plHGb_0cFxDMju00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Juan Toscano-Anderson #95, Jordan Poole #3, and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors high-five during the first half of an NBA Tournament Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on May 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated and will be available for all games this season.

Wiggins is expected to play in Monday’s preseason game and will be available to play in the home opener on Oct. 21.

The team is now 100% vaccinated, team officials said.

Wiggins wasn’t at practice on Saturday because he was “under the weather,” according to Kerr.

Prior to Sunday, Wiggins has said he would stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

When Wiggins was asked what’s the reason for not further explaining what he believed, he simply replied, “It’s none of your business – that’s what it comes down to.”

ABC30 Fresno

Draymond Green says he won't push Golden State Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins to get COVID-19 v...

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Thursday that he does not feel like it's his place to push the COVID-19 vaccine on teammate Andrew Wiggins. Speaking for the first time since training camp began, Green made it clear that even as a leader of the Warriors, he is not going to use his influence to try to convince Wiggins, who to this point has been hesitant, to get vaccinated.
NBA
