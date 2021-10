Way back in 2018, Ed Yong wrote a piece for the Atlantic that seems prescient now. It was called “Is America Ready for a Global Pandemic?” The answer to that question was no. Three years and a pandemic later, Yong has published a new story titled “Is America Prepared for the Pandemic After COVID-19?” And you can probably guess his answer to that question: still no. Yong points to two major problems with the U.S. pandemic response: that Americans have thought about this pandemic mostly as an individual problem, not as a community one; and that the government has focused too much on drugs and vaccines and not enough on the social causes of disease. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke to Yong about what’s missing from America’s pandemic preparedness plan. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

