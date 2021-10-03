SouthCoast Residents Rally in Support of Reproductive Rights

Men and women from around the SouthCoast region rallied Saturday afternoon at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford to keep abortion laws intact in the United States. New Bedford was one of more than 600 communities nationwide to host such rallies. It came two days before the U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes and takes up a Mississippi case that would limit abortion after 15 weeks. The high court has already let stand a Texas law that bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.