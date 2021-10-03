CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Fandango Says Road Dogg Was A Proponent Of The Breezango Pairing Behind The Scenes In WWE

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

Fandango says that he and Tyler Breeze had an ally behind the scenes in Road Dogg. Long after Fadango’s major WrestleMania victory over Chris Jericho had come and gone, Fandango was still regularly making television cameos and backstage sketches with Tyler Breeze as Breezango. From their fun sketches as the Fashion Police to them hosting the WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams countdown special on Peacock, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango were able to extend their careers in WWE and even become NXT Tag Team Champions.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Announces Surgery For Nia Jax

Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away. In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former Wrestling Star Arrested Earlier This Week

It’s an unfortunate mistake. Wrestlers are a unique group of people as they are TV stars who are supposed to make you believe that they are larger than life characters who are being their real selves. That is one heck of a trick to pull off, but ultimately they are still people once the cameras stop rolling. That means they are going to make mistakes, which was the case with a former wrestling star.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Billy Gunn
Person
Tyler Breeze
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Road Dogg
Wrestling World

What will happen to Becky Lynch now?

The match for the women's title between Friday Night Smackdown champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair was staged this night. The two staged a very interesting match, however, which ended with a No Contest and disqualification due to the intervention of the returning Sasha Banks who attacked both contenders and gave an important signal for the belt.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Returning To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

One more time? Every now and then, a wrestler may have to take some time away from the ring for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to some kind of storyline issue, but sometimes it is something that has nothing to do with wrestling. That is the case with a current WWE star, but it seems that she will be getting back in the ring rather soon.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Fashion Police#Nxt Tag Team Champions#Felger Massarotti
fullpresscoverage.com

WWE Must Retire The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

WWE seems intent on destroying their own women’s tag team division. I want nothing more than a rich, developed, secondary title for the female wrestlers of WWE. Frankly, they’re too talented not to have multiple prizes to fight over. There has never been a better time in WWE history for their women’s division. It is deep, it has characters, it has absolute talent. Of course, it made sense for WWE to create the Women’s Tag Team Championships in 2019. They had too much talent on hand not to.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson, are you kidding me? – Someone please help Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield agreed to fight Mike Tyson and protested a loss that saw him out-of-depth, delusional and seriously affecting his long-lasting boxing legacy on Saturday night. “The Real Deal” is a huge legend in the sport, but his actions after losing pitifully against Vitor Belfort have no place in our...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
country1037fm.com

MIKE RILEY AND Former WWE and NXT star FANDANGO

Mike Riley spoke with former WWE and NXT start Fandango. “Dango” talks about breaking into the wrestling business and working his way up to WWE where he wrestled Hall of Famer Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 29. Plus he discusses the state of pro wrestling today and has advice to any wrestlers looking to break into the business.
WWE
WSYX ABC6

A Glimpse behind-the-scenes on 'Rhodes to the Top' with Cody and Brandi

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Go Inside the World of AEW Professional Wrestlers Cody and Brandi Rhodes as They Build a Wrestling Empire and Juggle a Growing Family in TNT’s New Unscripted Series, 'Rhodes to the Top.' The power couple Brandi and Cody share a glimpse inside their life with Cameron Fontana on Good Day Columbus.
WWE
Fightful

IMPACT Announces Contestants For Monster's Ball Match At Knockouts Knockdown

The contestants for the Monster's Ball match at IMPACT's Knockouts Knockdown event. On the October 7 episode of IMPACT, Alisha Edwards came to the ring following a 6-Knockouts Tag Team match and beat up Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren with a kendo stick. She was seeking revenge after Lee and Lauren attacked Swinger's Palace and the Swingerellas.
WWE
Fightful

Kevin Smith Says AEW Does Celebrity Crossovers Very Artfully; Would Go Back In A Heartbeat

Kevin Smith has no issues showing up on AEW programming, again. The Clerks filmmaker made an appearance, along with Jay Mewes, on the debut episode of Dynamite in October 2019 to promote his then-recently released film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Smith, a good friend of Chris Jericho's, told ET Canada that he could see himself jumping back in the ring around the time Clerks III hits theatres.
WWE
Fightful

Will Ospreay: CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega; They Are Calling Me Out, I'll Embarrass Them

Will Ospreay has no shortage of opponents lined up. Ospreay is currently working NJPW STRONG and Revolution Pro Wrestling as he boycotts NJPW after he was forced to relinquish the IWGP World Heavyweight Title due to a neck injury. Ospreay is claiming to be the "real" IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and he still has his eye on Kazuchika Okada, who he was supposed to face before his injury.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy