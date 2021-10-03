Fandango Says Road Dogg Was A Proponent Of The Breezango Pairing Behind The Scenes In WWE
Fandango says that he and Tyler Breeze had an ally behind the scenes in Road Dogg. Long after Fadango’s major WrestleMania victory over Chris Jericho had come and gone, Fandango was still regularly making television cameos and backstage sketches with Tyler Breeze as Breezango. From their fun sketches as the Fashion Police to them hosting the WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams countdown special on Peacock, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango were able to extend their careers in WWE and even become NXT Tag Team Champions.www.fightful.com
