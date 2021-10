Netflix held its first-ever TUDUM streaming spotlight event, which showcased many of the streaming giant's upcoming projects. That included Army of Thieves, Red Notice, Stranger Things, and much, much more. It also included quite a bit of The Witcher season 2, and with the much anticipated season finally hitting in December, they decided to reveal not one but two new clips from the season, giving us a whole new glimpse at what Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier are up to. You can check out the first clip in the video above, and the second clip can be found in the video below.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO