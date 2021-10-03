5 takeaways from the Chicago Sky’s 86-83 win over the Connecticut Sun that puts them 1 win from the WNBA Finals, including Kahleah Copper hyping the team up

Kahleah Copper battles the Sun's Jasmine Thomas — and scores — in the 4th quarter during a playoff game at Wintrust Arena on Oct. 3, 2021. Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune

Kahleah Copper turned a turnover into a huge momentum swing and Courtney Vandersloot finished the job in the Chicago Sky’s 86-83 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of their WNBA semifinal series Sunday at Wintrust Arena.

And then Copper did it again.

The Sky lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can close it out with a victory in Game 4 on Wednesday at Wintrust.

Allie Quigley picked off Jonquel Jones’ bad pass and lobbed it to Copper as she raced downcourt for a layup and foul. The three-point play gave the Sky a 78-74 lead with 3:46 to play.

After Quigley swiped another ball, the Sun called timeout. Then Vandersloot found Copper for another critical 2-pointer.

The Sun cut the Sky’s lead to 82-81 with a 7-2 run before Vandersloot’s 21-footer put the Sky up 84-81 with 52.9 seconds left.

The Sky twice avoided disaster in the final minute — once when Candace Parker lost control of an interior pass for a turnover, but Alyssa Thomas’ shot rimmed out. And again when Jasmine Thomas swiped a pass by Quigley, but Briann January couldn’t get a fast-break layup to fall.

Parker cemented the win when she grabbed a defensive rebound with 2.3 seconds left and was fouled, then made 1 of 2 free throws.

Copper, who was named player of the game, finished with 26 points, and Quigley added 21. Azura Stevens had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Parker had 10 points and 10 boards and Vandersloot dished out 13 assists as all five Sky starters played more than 30 minutes each.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Kahleah Copper was golden.

She was the game’s high scorer, and if there was a hype-woman leaderboard, she would have been at the top of that too.

Jones’ errant pass skipped off Alyssa Thomas’ hand to Quigley, who threw a downcourt pass to Copper. Copper drew a shooting foul by Jasmine Thomas as she banked in the shot.

Copper shouted, flexed her arms and chest-bumped Vandersloot, and you could feel the momentum swing.

On the next possession, Vandersloot lobbed the ball to Copper for another layup to make it 80-74.

Copper ran back upcourt clapping emphatically and exhorting her team to keep it going.

“When Kah is like that, it’s hard not to just jump on board with her,” Vandersloot said. “It’s so contagious and she’s obviously a very special athlete, but when she is like that emotionally, she’s so much fun to play with. We all just jump on board and ride her wave.”

2. Courtney Vandersloot took charge by taking a charge.

In the first 2½ minutes of the fourth quarter, Alyssa Thomas opened the scoring with a jumper and had two assists and a steal. She was key in helping the Sun build a 70-62 lead.

The Sky clawed back to a 74-73 deficit, and this time Vandersloot took advantage of Thomas’ hard-driving style and drew a charge.

The Sky then went on a 7-0 run.

“In a game like this, especially with everything that’s at stake, you have to be able to sacrifice your bodies,” Sky coach James Wade said. “We know the spots they like to get to on the floor and so we anticipate those sometimes.

“Sloot did a good job of doing that, especially a team that plays so hard and physical toward the basket.”

3. Azura Stevens was so ‘disruptive.’

Stevens’ game-high 11 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, were pivotal to the Sky taking a 35-30 advantage on the glass.

Her seven points in the second quarter helped keep the Sky afloat, and for the game she led all players with a plus-16 rating.

“Azura is growing before our eyes,” Wade said. “She’s able to do a lot of things and be disruptive.

“Coaches, sometimes we overthink things, we overcoach things, and I felt like after watching Game 2, I felt like there were stretches I could’ve kept her in a little bit longer. But I was giving her rest and I have to understand this was not the same Azura from May and June that we can’t lean on too much” after rehabbing from knee surgery in November.

“At one point she told me she was tired. I was like, ‘Well, too bad for you.’ ”

4. A clearly irked DeWanna Bonner made a guarantee.

No one likes losing, particularly elite athletes as hypercompetitive as Bonner (22 points) and Alyssa Thomas (18).

Their displeasure was written in their glares and Thomas’ slumped posture.

Bonner boiled over at a question to January about a critical missed layup with 9.2 seconds left. Jasmine Thomas stripped Quigley, but January couldn’t flush the fast break, which would’ve given the Sun an 85-84 lead.

“Briann’s going to have that same breakaway layup in Game 4 and I guarantee she’s going to put it in, and we all believe in her in that locker room,” Bonner said, pounding her fist on the table. “That is not why we lost. She’s going to have that exact same shot, mark my words, and we’re going to put it in. Simple as that.”

5. Can the Wintrust Arena crowd match that level again?

As excitable as Copper was on the court, she was pitched forward and leaning into the mic when talking about the 7,421 in attendance.

“The crowd was popping like every possession, every deflection, every and-one, every timeout — whatever it was, I thought the energy was unmatched,” she said.

Parker said even the players’ families got in on the act.

“It’s so funny for me to look in the family section, and I love seeing our family go crazy,” she said. “I caught my mom, I swear, doing the Cabbage Patch.”

Sign up for alerts on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news

on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news Sign up for our sports newsletter , delivered daily each morning