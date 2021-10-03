Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on return to Gillette Stadium: 'It's good to be back'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's game is Brady's first time returning to Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots. He spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers after the 2019 season.

The 44-year-old helped build a dynasty alongside Bill Belichick, winning six Super Bowl titles and earning 17 playoff appearances.

Brady will likely be met with heavy applause Sunday night, but he isn't expecting Patriots fans to root against the home team, telling Jim Gray on their "Let's Go!" podcast on SiriusXM, "The home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd. And I think they're going to cheer for their team as I would expect them to."

Brady will likely break the NFL's all-time passing record Sunday night, needing just 68 yards to set the record. If he accomplishes the feat, the Patriots only plan to pause the game and not stop it completely, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.