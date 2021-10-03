Penn State Football No. 4 in Latest AP Poll Setting Up Top 5 Clash Against Iowa
Everybody be cool. Penn State football is staying put at No. 4 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. After Saturday night’s domination of Indiana, the Nittany Lions remain in the top-four of the ranking for the second consecutive week. Iowa now jumps to Oregon’s former No. 3 spot, as the Ducks have fallen to No. 8 after going down to unranked Stanford Saturday afternoon in a 31-24 overtime defeat.www.statecollege.com
