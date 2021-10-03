CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Penn State Football No. 4 in Latest AP Poll Setting Up Top 5 Clash Against Iowa

By Will Pegler
State College
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody be cool. Penn State football is staying put at No. 4 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. After Saturday night’s domination of Indiana, the Nittany Lions remain in the top-four of the ranking for the second consecutive week. Iowa now jumps to Oregon’s former No. 3 spot, as the Ducks have fallen to No. 8 after going down to unranked Stanford Saturday afternoon in a 31-24 overtime defeat.

www.statecollege.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Penn, PA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Penn, PA
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
State
Oregon State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Pry
Person
Sean Clifford

Comments / 0

Community Policy