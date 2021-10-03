These school chums are making people-grade dog food at Natural Hounds in Port Jeff

No matter what type of dog you have, all can benefit from the right tactical dog harness. Perhaps you've had a dog by your side your entire life. Or maybe you're new to canine companionship, taking in a Chihuahua or a Jack Russell or a black Lab to give support and encouragement during the pandemic. Dog training took off as a hobby as well, and with it, service dog harnesses, heavy duty dog leashes, and training harnesses perfect for better control of big dogs. Either way, you have learned (or better or worse) that walking him (especially if he's a large dog) is one of the key components of your relationship.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO