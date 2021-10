PHILADELPHIA, PA — More than 100 seniors, direct caregivers, and vendors attended the first of three Senior Expos hosted by Sen. Tina Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia). The expo was organized and hosted by Sen. Tartaglione at the St. Anne’s Rectory PALS Center in Philadelphia. Representatives from various government agencies as well as public and private providers were on hand to discuss programs and services for older Philadelphians, as well as organizations providing health screenings. A free lunch was provided to attendees as well.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO