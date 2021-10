An event like the Festival Lumière, with its wide remit that sees classic films and retrospectives rub shoulders with the very latest and chic-est new titles, is always going to boast a thicket of hidden connections and surprising collisions. This year, for example, you could go from watching “8 ½,” Federico Fellini’s 1963 metafiction about his relationship with filmmaking, straight into “The Hand of God,” Paolo Sorrentino’s 2021 autofiction about his relationship with (among other things) Fellini. You could gorge yourself on Francois Truffaut’s Antoine Doinel films, starring Jean-Pierre Léaud, and then find yourself watching Gaspar Noé’s “Vortex,” featuring a superb Francoise Lebrun, who is best known for her role in Jean Eustache’s “The Mother and the Whore,” where she starred opposite… Jean-Pierre Léaud.

