CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man accused of attacking pregnant woman at SEPTA station in police custody

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHWfj_0cFxAimj00

A knife-wielding man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman earlier this week at a SEPTA station is now in custody, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lombard-South Station on the Broad Street Line.

SEPTA police say 26-year-old David Dash approached the 20-year-old pregnant victim from behind and put a knife to her throat as she waited at a fare kiosk.

He then fled the scene after the victim was able to escape.

Dash was arrested on Sunday. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses.

The woman was treated for a laceration to the neck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the SEPTA Transit Police Department at (215) 580-8111.

Comments / 18

Tupac Shakurr
6d ago

this is my personal opinion you should put him in the a cell with a black guy thats serving life and has an understanding his mistake cost him his freedom and it wont allow him to see his children smh this guy just got a new name its Becky 🍆🍩🙊🙉🙈😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭🏌

Reply(3)
8
Related
New York Post

Surveillance video captures horrifying fatal drive-by shooting in Philadelphia

Shocking surveillance video captured a horrifying broad-daylight drive-by shooting in Philadelphia that left one person dead and five others injured. The gunman, seated in the back of a silver Chrysler 300 sedan, squeezed off at least 24 shots at a group of people standing on a sidewalk on West Chew Avenue at about 2 p.m. Monday, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Man pistol-whips woman during heated NYC fight

A man pistol-whipped a woman in the Bronx on Thursday, causing the gun to fire during the attack and a bullet strike a nearby car, police said. The duo were involved in a verbal dispute before the fight turned physical near Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Walk in Norwood just before noon, cops said.
BRONX, NY
Tacoma News Tribune

Man held gun to wife’s head and pulled trigger, Georgia cops say. He forgot to load it

A Georgia man is headed to prison after attempting to shoot his wife in the head last year, prosecutors said. Ronald Charles Lynch, 51, was sentenced Aug. 11 after pleading guilty earlier this summer to charges stemming from an assault on his wife at their home in Canton, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace. Authorities said Lynch pressed a gun to his wife’s forehead and squeezed the trigger — but it didn’t fire.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septa#Transit Police#South Station
CBS New York

Group Of Women Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Victim After Inviting Her To Party On Instagram

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a group of women allegedly assaulted and robbed another woman after inviting her to a party in the Bronx on Instagram. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) A 20-year-old woman told police she was invited, via Instagram, to a party at a building on Hughes Avenue near East 179th Street. When she entered the building, she says she was assaulted by a group of three to five women. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) They allegedly punched and kicked the victim as they dragged her out of the lobby and onto the sidewalk. The woman’s cell phone and debit card were stolen in the attack. Police say the victim managed to get away and fled the scene in a vehicle. She was treated by EMS for pain and bruising to her face and body. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Toddler horrifically murdered, 23-year-old man charged in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK - A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges including murder and sex abuse after the horrific death of a 1-year-old toddler in the Bronx this week. According to authorities, on September 9, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an unconscious child inside of an apartment at the Webster Houses on East 169th Street in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
whdh.com

Police: Mom fatally shot 12-year-old son over missing memory card

(WHDH) — A mother is facing a charge of murder after police say she fatally shot her 12-year-old son over a missing SD memory card. Fallon Harris, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of her son, Kaden Ingram, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
wabcradio.com

NYPD Capture Man Accused of Kicking Woman Down Subway Escalator

BOERUM HILL, BROOKLYN (77WABC) — Police have arrested the suspect accused of kicking a woman inside a Brooklyn subway station, sending her falling down an escalator. Police announced the arrest of Bradley K. Hill on Friday evening. The 32-year-old was charged with assault and attempted assault. The incident happened around...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS DFW

Irving Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Who Wiped Feces On Him

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 23-year-old Irving man has been charged with killing a 2-year-old boy who wiped feces on him. Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza, Jr. was initially arrested Wednesday for abandoning or endangering the child, identified as Jeremiah Degrate Rios. Credit: gofundme An arrest warrant affidavit says Pena-Almanza struck the child with his fists after the boy wiped feces from his dirty diaper on him. When the suspect confessed to the killing, the charge was upgraded to capital murder. Credit: Irving Police Pena-Almanza is currently at the Dallas County Jail.  
IRVING, TX
myarklamiss.com

Salon customer and friend accused of killing pregnant West Monroe woman

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — A heart breaking story out of West Monroe, a pregnant woman murdered in cold blood. On September 23rd, shortly before 5:30pm. The West Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Linderman Avenue. Sa’De Brown, older sister of victim,...
WEST MONROE, LA
New York Post

NYC man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend after baby shower

The man who allegedly fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend shortly after her baby shower in Harlem was busted early Thursday, according to police sources. Justin Soriano, 40, was picked up at a Bronx home by the borough’s Warrants Squad in connection to the slaying of Shanice Young, 31, at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday, the sources said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Man accused in co-worker deaths tells deputies he was raped

An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff on Monday said there was no evidence to support the claim.Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives, telling them that the co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them," but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference.The sheriff used hand air quotes when saying the word “raped."“I want to underscore there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Police: Woman fatally shot man she caught peeping at her through bedroom window

(WHDH) — A woman opened fire on and killed a man who she caught peeping at her through her bedroom window over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responding to a reported shooting at a home in Houston, Texas, late Friday night spoke with a woman who told police that she saw the suspect looking into her bedroom window, according to KTRK-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
whdh.com

Police: Man shot, killed while eating breakfast at cafe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The victim of a weekend shooting in Providence was having breakfast in a restaurant when he was killed, police said Monday. Jorge Garcia, 38, was eating at the counter of Roque’s Cafe with a friend at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday when the shooter opened the door to the restaurant, pointed a gun at the victim and fired several shots, Maj. David Lapatin said during a news conference.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Hutchinson News

Hutchinson man accused of attacking his girlfriend with a bat

Police arrested a Hutchinson man Tuesday on two counts of felony battery for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the head with a bat and briefly strangling her. Joshua Bevill, 33, also was jailed on suspicion of criminal damage to property and possession of opiates and marijuana, according to records. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy