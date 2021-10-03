CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden Expected To Travel To Michigan This Week

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
The White House says President Biden will be traveling to Howell, Michigan on Tuesday, October 5th.

The President is expected to continue rallying public support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill and Build Back Better agenda, which he says will grow the economy by investing in working families.

The package would be paid for by repealing tax giveaways to the rich.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leaders as we work to learn more about the the presidential visit and for day-of coverage.

Comments / 15

Travis Allen
6d ago

Howell is considered the kkk capital of Michigan,he has to pay his respects to grand dragon Robert Miles

Cat Woman
6d ago

Stay away unless you're taking Shitmer with you, perv

