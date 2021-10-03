President Biden Expected To Travel To Michigan This Week

The White House says President Biden will be traveling to Howell, Michigan on Tuesday, October 5th.

The President is expected to continue rallying public support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill and Build Back Better agenda, which he says will grow the economy by investing in working families.

The package would be paid for by repealing tax giveaways to the rich.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leaders as we work to learn more about the the presidential visit and for day-of coverage.