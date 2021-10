Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce did not practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury and his status for Sunday’s game against Detroit is uncertain. Also not practicing Wednesday were linebacker Nick Vigil, whose injury will be disclosed when the injury report comes out later on Wednesday, and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who sat out last Sunday’s 14-7 loss to Cleveland with a toe injury. Vigil has started the first four games as an every-down linebacker in place of Anthony Barr, who is expected to play on Sunday for the first time this season after being bothered by a knee injury.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO