CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Backlash Against Iranian President’s UN Speech Features Guidelines For Prosecution

By David Kilgour
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, the United Nations General Assembly gave a platform to a mass murderer: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The decision was sharply criticized by Iranian expatriates, human rights activists, and policymakers throughout the world. A dozen cities in both North American and Europe held rallies to highlight Raisi’s rights abuses and to condemn Western “appeasement” of the regime.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Iran's First President Abolhassan Banisadr Dies

Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution, Abolhassan Banisadr, died in a Paris hospital on Saturday aged 88, after decades of exile in France following his dismissal by parliament. "After a long illness, Abolhassan Banisadr died on Saturday at the (Pitie-)Salpetriere hospital" in southeast Paris, official IRNA news agency...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Bennett to call for action, not words, against Iran in UN speech

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in New York Sunday, a day before his scheduled speech at the U.N. General Assembly. It is always helpful for an Israeli leader to travel abroad on the tailwind of good news. Although there was a military incident overnight Saturday in which four Hamas terrorists were killed and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, in a pre-recorded video address to the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, demanded that Israel return to its pre-1967 borders or face consequences, Bennett still landed in the U.S. with at least two feathers in his cap.
WORLD
Reuters

Former Iranian President Bani-Sadr dies in Paris

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Abolhassan Bani-Sadr, who became Iran's first president after the 1979 Islamic revolution before fleeing into exile in France, died on Saturday aged 88. He died at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris following a long illness, his wife and children said on Bani-Sadr's official website. Bani-Sadr...
MIDDLE EAST
KWCH.com

First post-revolution Iranian president dies

(AP) - TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s first president after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy, has died. He was 88. His family and Iranian state television made the announcement...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Ayotte
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Geoffrey Robertson
Person
David Kilgour
Reuters

Tunisians protest against president's power grab as opposition deepens

TUNIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Several thousand demonstrators rallied in the Tunisian capital on Sunday to protest against President Kais Saied's seizure of power, calling on him to step down in the biggest show of public anger since his intervention. Saied this week brushed aside much of the 2014 constitution,...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Latin America#War Crimes#Iranian#North American#Western#U N#European#Ncri#The Un General Assembly#The U N General Assembly#Scandinavian
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
United Nations
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy