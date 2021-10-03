Backlash Against Iranian President’s UN Speech Features Guidelines For Prosecution
Earlier this month, the United Nations General Assembly gave a platform to a mass murderer: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The decision was sharply criticized by Iranian expatriates, human rights activists, and policymakers throughout the world. A dozen cities in both North American and Europe held rallies to highlight Raisi’s rights abuses and to condemn Western “appeasement” of the regime.www.ibtimes.com
