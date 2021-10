2021 has been an incredible year in music for Carrie Underwood. Her My Gift album took home the win at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. On top of that, the singer was also nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year. In the mid of her achievements, the American Idol winner recently dropped the video for her new song, “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean. The track is currently trending at number seven on YouTube.

