Book excerpt: Using the lens of science fiction to inspire leaders “To Boldly Go”

By Steven Leonard
Navy Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom cell phones to space stations and more, science fiction has inspired innovation in the world around us. It can also offer perspective on the way people act and how they interact with each other. The Mirror Crack’d. What if?. If a single question defines the science fiction genre, it...

CBS News

Book excerpt: "Never" by Ken Follett

"Never" (Viking) is the latest thriller from Ken Follett, the bestselling author of historical fiction and spy novels, including "Edge of Eternity," "Eye of the Needle," and "The Pillars of the Earth." In "Never," the first female U.S. president tries to manage crises at home and abroad that could lead...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distractify

'Foundation' on Apple TV Is Every Science Fiction Fan’s Dream

Sometimes, the best TV shows are based on books. And when it comes to the Apple TV Plus science fiction series Foundation, fans are curious if that's the case. The show follows a group of exiled people on a mission to save humanity after the fall of the Galactic Empire. It has all the makings of a successful sci-fi series and, yes, a book. But is that the case?
TV SHOWS
happymag.tv

Feeling nostalgic? Here are the best non-fiction books of the 2000s

We’ve collected a list of the best non-fiction books of the 2000s – a decade of political chaos, existential ennui, and technological revolution. In a decade that spanned an incoming millennium, the events of 9/11 and the War on Terror, the Global Financial Crisis and the rise of Silicon Valley (hello: Facebook and Google), there was a surge in non-fiction books that sought to document the emerging histories, human philosophical concerns, and political polemics of the eventful era.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Raindance

101 Guide on Writing Science Fiction

Science fiction is the ultimate source of mind-bending entertainment. It is the most controversial and famous genre in literature. This genre has lasted for decades, varying from dystopian fantasies to futuristic tales, cyberpunk stories, physics, and many more. Fiction has been equally dominating the entertainment industry for quite some time....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation UK

Climate crisis: how science fiction’s hopes and fears can inspire humanity’s response

You see the forest of cranes before you reach the coast. In the heat’s haze, machinery resounds in the middle distance, shifting and tamping dirt with earth-shattering force. Beyond the construction site, the sea sparkles under the Sun, traversed by ships old and new. It seems the whole city takes its cue from the coast – there is always so much being built, demolished and rebuilt.
ENVIRONMENT
rdrnews.com

Behind the scenes of science fiction movies and TV shows

I love to know behind-the-scenes details about the making of my favorite science-fiction movies or television shows, and, this month, I’m going to talk about three books I’ve recently acquired. I think like many fans I’m always on the prowl for that new tidbit of “secret” information or the extra insight an actor might provide about his or her character or maybe even a bit of a scene that never made it into the movie. One does have to be careful, though, as you run the risk of finding out too much and then having your pleasure in the film or show spoiled. This happened to me with a long ago classic science-fiction TV program, when I found out the actors really didn’t like each other at all.
TV SHOWS
Entertainment Weekly

How Marvel Comics became our longest-running work of fiction: Excerpt

Author Douglas Wolk has read all 27,000-plus Marvel superhero comics. By that measure alone, there is no better person to trace the history of the iconic comics. In his new book All of the Marvels, he looks at culture through the Marvel lens, charting the way history has been reflected in the comics — and vice versa. Here, in an exclusive excerpt, read the first chapter of the fascinating tome.
COMICS
CBS News

Book excerpt: "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr

Anthony Doerr, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the bestseller "All the Light We Cannot See," returns with a new historical novel that spans more than 700 years. The expansive story of "Cloud Cuckoo Land" (Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS) stretches from 15th century Constantinople, through present-day Idaho, and into the 22nd century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Book excerpt: "These Precious Days" by Ann Patchett

In her latest nonfiction collection, "These Precious Days: Essays" (HarperCollins), novelist Ann Patchett, author of such acclaimed works as "The Dutch House" and "Bel Canto," reflects on her life, and the writers who have inspired her. Read an excerpt below. Did I tell you I loved my father, that he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Free Lance-Star

Doerr, Powers on fiction longlist for National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP)—Anthony Doerr, Richard Powers and Lauren Groff are among this years nominees on the National Book Awards’ fiction longlist, which also includes Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ epic début novel “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois,” already an Oprah Winfrey selection and finalist for the Kirkus Prize.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Filming Continues in Fairfield Idaho for Science Fiction Movie

The tentative title is Age of Redemption. Keep in mind this could change before release. Filming has been underway in Camas County for several months. Mostly near Fairfield. Some of the scenes are being shot at a ranch owned by a friend. Mike McFadyen has also been a huge assist to the crew. He’s an inventor. He came up with the space age cars. He also built a platform for cameramen. They record pictures as the cars are being towed. You won’t see the towing. You’ll see what looks to be driving.
IDAHO STATE
Evening Star

Britney Spears is writing a fiction book

Britney Spears is planning on writing a fiction book that takes inspiration from her conservatorship battle. The 39-year-old singer has announced she is going to put pen to paper on a book about a “girl who was murdered” who finds her ghost “stuck in limbo”. Britney explained the book will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

Beam me up, Jeff! William Shatner lends Blue Origin star power

When Star Trek first aired in 1966, America was still three years away from putting people on the Moon and the idea that people could one day live and work in space seemed like a fantasy. On October 12, William Shatner -- Captain James T. Kirk to Trekkies -- is set to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier, as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket. For fans, the 10-minute hop from a West Texas base back to Earth will be a fitting coda for a pop culture phenomenon that inspired generations of astronauts. "I plan to be looking out the window with my nose pressed against the window, the only thing that I don't want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me," the 90-year-old Canadian, who will become the oldest person ever to go to space, joked in a video release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Richmond.com

Book review (fiction): 'Harlem Shuffle,' by Colson Whitehead

Colson Whitehead is perhaps our most protean novelist, shape-shifting with each book, a jack of all trades and master of all. His enthralling, cinematic new work, “Harlem Shuffle,” capers away from the weightiness of “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys,” both winners of the Pulitzer Prize; here he tweaks a simple heist story to limn enduring conflicts of race and class.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FireRescue1

Book excerpt: ‘A Firefighter Christmas Carol and Other Stories’

Lt. Douglas Brown uses fiction and inspiration from Dickens’ classic novella to spotlight first responder PTSD. In this excerpt, a burned-out firefighter named Elliot has met the fiery Ghost of Christmas Past, and she is taking him on a journey through his life to show him where he had lost his way. We join Elliot and Christmas Past already in the bucket at the end of a forever-stretching ladder, speeding above a crowded freeway. This scene is about the final straw that broke Elliot as a person.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer: Brittany Murphy’s Mysterious Death Explored by HBO Documentary

HBO Max is set to explore the death of Clueless actress Brittany Murphy with a new two-part documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The documentary produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, and directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence), is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.” Here’s the official trailer: Murphy was a rising star, who starred in films such as 8 Mile and Just Married, and passed away in 2009. Her death was ruled accidental and was caused by a “combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication,” CNN says. The new documentary includes new footage and interviews with people who were close to the actress and strives to go “beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres Thursday, Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES

