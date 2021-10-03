Book excerpt: Using the lens of science fiction to inspire leaders “To Boldly Go”

I love to know behind-the-scenes details about the making of my favorite science-fiction movies or television shows, and, this month, I’m going to talk about three books I’ve recently acquired. I think like many fans I’m always on the prowl for that new tidbit of “secret” information or the extra insight an actor might provide about his or her character or maybe even a bit of a scene that never made it into the movie. One does have to be careful, though, as you run the risk of finding out too much and then having your pleasure in the film or show spoiled. This happened to me with a long ago classic science-fiction TV program, when I found out the actors really didn’t like each other at all.

