Former NASCAR Driver John Wes Townley Shot & Killed In Georgia

Sad news is coming out of the NASCAR world today as it was reported by the Athens Banner-Herald that former Truck Series driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed last night in Athens, Georgia. According to the report, the Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of Morton Avenue at around 9 PM EST. Both Townley and another woman had been shot, and they were both immediately brought to hospital where Townley passed away of his injuries.