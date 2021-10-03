CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NASCAR Driver John Wes Townley Shot & Killed In Georgia

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news is coming out of the NASCAR world today as it was reported by the Athens Banner-Herald that former Truck Series driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed last night in Athens, Georgia. According to the report, the Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of Morton Avenue at around 9 PM EST. Both Townley and another woman had been shot, and they were both immediately brought to hospital where Townley passed away of his injuries.

Motorsport.com

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley shot and killed

The ACC Police public information office said officers responded to a call at a residence approximately 8:45 p.m. ET Saturday in the Five Points section of Athens, Ga. Upon arrival they found a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Athens, who had been shot. Both were transported to...
ATHENS, GA

