Watch: AEW's Sammy Guevara Runs Into Lana (C.J. Perry) at Convention After Beating Miro for the TNT Championship
This week's AEW Dynamite saw Sammy Guevara dethrone Miro of the TNT Championship, bringing "The Redeemer's" reign to an end at 140 days. Miro repeatedly mentioned his wife, former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry), in promos throughout his reign, but "The Ravishing Russian" never made an appearance on AEW programming. She did however manage to run into Guevara at the Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey over the weekend.comicbook.com
