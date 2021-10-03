CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dealings of Jordan’s King, Former Jerusalem Mayor Among Those Exposed by ‘Pandora Papers’

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan’s King Abdullah II, former Jerusalem Mayor and current Likud MK Nir Barkat are among hundreds of top-flight global leaders whose affairs were exposed Sunday by the publication of the “Pandora Papers”. According to the report, the monarch secretly owned 14 luxury homes in the UK and US, worth a...

www.jewishpress.com

The Jewish Press

The Israeli Arab Murder Epidemic

Everyone in Israel is talking about the explosion of violent crime among Arab citizens. As of today there have been 95 murders of Israeli Arabs in 2021. Extrapolated to 12 months and divided by the Arab population of Israel, this comes out to an annual rate of 6 murders per 100,000 people. This does not approach Chicago’s murder rate of 29 per 100,000 (in Chicago’s black community this number rises to 66!), or El Salvador’s 84, but it is still 12 times greater than the 0.5 per 100,000 rate among Israel’s Jews.
WORLD
