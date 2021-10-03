Putin’s Alleged Mistress Bought a $4 Million Pad in Monaco, Pandora Papers Reveal
Financial records and tax documents reviewed by the Washington Post and other media outlets reveal that a former cleaner who is alleged to be the onetime mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin—and the mother of his supposed 18-year-old daughter—bought a lavish $4 million apartment in Monaco through an offshore shell company in the British Virgin Islands, created just weeks after she gave birth to the girl.www.thedailybeast.com
