Putin’s Alleged Mistress Bought a $4 Million Pad in Monaco, Pandora Papers Reveal

Pop stars Shakira, Elton John and Ringo Star, German supermodel Claudia Schiffer, as well as Spanish singer Julio Iglesias are among the celebrities named in the Pandora Papers, a massive leak of private financial documents that were published by several news organizations over the weekend, which reportedly tie world leaders and the global elite to complex offshore accounting and tax avoidance schemes. Tax authorities in Australia and the U.K. have already confirmed they will analyze the trove of secret documents released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to see if there is any evidence that some of the wealthy...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO