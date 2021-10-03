CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin’s Alleged Mistress Bought a $4 Million Pad in Monaco, Pandora Papers Reveal

By Kana Ruhalter
Daily Beast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial records and tax documents reviewed by the Washington Post and other media outlets reveal that a former cleaner who is alleged to be the onetime mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin—and the mother of his supposed 18-year-old daughter—bought a lavish $4 million apartment in Monaco through an offshore shell company in the British Virgin Islands, created just weeks after she gave birth to the girl.

Izreal Zeus
6d ago

Putin is very close friends with Prince Albert II of Monaco and was knighted by him. The royals of Monaco are billionaire casino owners who originated as co rulers of the Italian Republic of Genoa which ruled the Black Sea for centuries and controlled trade routes into Russia. The Grimaldis, Dorias, Pallavacinis, Cattaneos, and Giustinianis were some of the most powerful Genoese families. The Pallavacinis have members who are currently Russian bankers. Monte Carlo is a documented headquarters for both Sicilian and Russian criminals who launder crime profits in casinos and she'll companies. The Dorias are married to the Savoys. The Pallavacinis were given noble titles by the Savoys. Prince Aimone of Savoy-Aosta works at Pirelli Russia and has had meetings with Putin.

