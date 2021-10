WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police were able to identify the body of a woman found in Woodlawn back in the 1970s. There were few details about the woman who became known as “Woodlawn Jane Doe.” in 1975, a young woman went missing from her home in Virginia. Her body was eventually found near a cemetery in Woodlawn and no one could identify her until now. “It was finally genetic genealogy that was able to give her her name back,” said Teresa Vreeland. Genetic genealogists at Bode Technology worked with Baltimore County Police and together were able to identify the missing teen as...

