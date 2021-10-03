Tammy Abraham rues hitting the crossbar for a SIXTH time since joining Roma from Chelsea this year... as England international helps Jose Mourinho's side to 2-0 win over Empoli
Tammy Abraham rued his luck at Roma after the English striker hit the woodwork for the sixth time this season during the Giallorossi's 2-0 win over Empoli on Saturday. The 24-year-old struck the bar in the build-up to Roma's second goal, with Abraham's effort coming off the bar and down into the path of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who slammed in a second goal for Jose Mourinho's men.www.chatsports.com
