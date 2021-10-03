CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammy Abraham rues hitting the crossbar for a SIXTH time since joining Roma from Chelsea this year... as England international helps Jose Mourinho's side to 2-0 win over Empoli

Cover picture for the articleTammy Abraham rued his luck at Roma after the English striker hit the woodwork for the sixth time this season during the Giallorossi's 2-0 win over Empoli on Saturday. The 24-year-old struck the bar in the build-up to Roma's second goal, with Abraham's effort coming off the bar and down into the path of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who slammed in a second goal for Jose Mourinho's men.

Yardbarker

Analyzing Tammy Abraham’s Start to Life in Italy Ahead of Lazio vs Roma

One of the big stories of the summer transfer market was Roma signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for €40 million. This was a deal that not many would have expected or could have predicted to take place at the beginning of the summer, however, Steven Sciavillo of Chiesa di Totti says that it was a real signal of intent from the Giallorossi management.
Tribal Football

Hubner impressed by Abraham: He's driving Roma

Serie A great Dario Hubner admits he's been impressed by Tammy Abraham's first weeks with Roma. The former Chelsea striker is already impressing having only joined Roma last month. Hubner told TMW: "Abraham is doing and will do excellent things. "Let's not forget that the Roma forward has just arrived...
Sporting News

Jose Mourinho rips referee after Roma derby loss to Lazio

Jose Mourinho said the referees that presided over Roma's 3-2 loss to rivals Lazio were "not at the right level" after his side dropped the five-goal Serie A thriller on Sunday. The Portuguese manager saw Roma give up three goals, but he still targeted the officials in his postgame comments....
tothelaneandback.com

Arsenal legend makes bold claim about Jose Mourinho’s time at Tottenham

Tony Adams believes Jose Mourinho was doing a great job at Tottenham Hotspur before they sacked him. Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Daily Mail), Arsenal legend Tony Adams claimed he believes that Jose Mourinho was ‘getting it together’ at Tottenham Hotspur before they sacked him. The Portuguese head coach was...
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Jose Mourinho
Tammy Abraham
SB Nation

Pedro scores, Abraham does not as Sarri’s Lazio beat Mourinho’s AS Roma in derby

The novelty of José Mourinho being back in the Serie A will wear off sooner than later I’m sure, but right now it’s still interesting to keep tabs on him, especially as his fortunes have been directly intertwined with Tammy Abraham’s, who joined AS Roma this summer as well. And like Mourinho once did, we’re hoping that Abraham might come back to Chelsea one day — and perhaps as a complete player, similarly to Romelu Lukaku.
firstsportz.com

Serie A: Lazio vs AS Roma Player Ratings as Lazio secure a thrilling 3-2 win over Jose Mourinho’s side

Lazio secured a 3-2 win against AS Roma in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter in Serie A. The Lazio strikers had a field day in the office as they looked potent from the very onset of the match. Milinkovic Savic scored the first goal from a Rui Patricio error, and Pedro doubled the lead inside 20 minutes. However, Roma brought themselves back into the contest with a late goal from Ibanez in the first half. Felipe Anderson scored the third goal for Lazio in the 61st minute to restore their 2 goal cushion, but Roma brought it down to minutes later as Verteout converted a penalty.
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho wants Tanguy Ndombele reunion at Roma

Jose Mourinho is interested in reuniting with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at Roma, according to reports. The capital club’s form has dropped off recently after a superb start to the season, and central midfield has been identified as an area that needs strengthened. Calciomercato.com reports that Ndombele fits the...
Tribal Football

England coach Southgate says Roma striker Abraham in his plans

England coach Gareth Southgate says Roma striker Tammy Abraham is in his plans. Former Chelsea starlet Abraham, 23, who has scored four times for Jose Mourinho's Serie A outfit Roma so far this campaign, but missed out on Southgate's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Southgate said: “He has...
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho slams Lazio after victory over Zorya

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was happy after their Europa Conference League win against Zorya. The 3-0 win arrives after Sunday's derby defeat to Lazio. "I liked the result, which is what matters in the end," Mourinho told Sky Italia, still visibly furious over the Derby della Capitale. “A few days...
chiesaditotti.com

Probable Formations: Roma vs Empoli

If you’re a fan of turnover then you were probably fairly pleased with Jose Mourinho’s starting XI on Thursday in Ukraine. For the Conference League victory over Zorya, we only saw four of Roma’s regulars in the starting XI: Rui Patricio, Roger Ibañez, Bryan Cristante, and Lorenzo Pellegrini. And Pellegrini was coming off a breather after serving his derby suspension.
Tribal Football

Roma coach Jose Mourinho: Winning must be priority

Roma coach Jose Mourinho says winning is the most important thing at the club. Mourinho says the result is the priority over the style. “The result is always the most important thing," replied Mourinho. “If you play attacking football and lose 5-4, then it's better to just get a 0-0 and pick up a point.
Sports
BBC

England: Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham added to Gareth Southgate's squad

Gareth Southgate has added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to his England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers. The pair will join up with the squad at St George's Park on Tuesday. Chilwell's club team-mate Reece James has been ruled out through injury after Blues...
chiesaditotti.com

Highlights of Roma's 2-0 Win Over Empoli

After a three-year hiatus from Serie A, Empoli have wasted little time making an impression in their return to the top flight. Heading into today's round seven fixture, Aurelio Andreazzoli had the Azzurri punching above their weight class. With nine points through their first six matches, including a shocking upset over Juventus in round two, Empoli isn't your typical newly-promoted pushovers—a point they proved in the early stages of tonight's match at the Stadio Olimpico.
chiesaditotti.com

Roma Sweeps Past Empoli 2–0 To Head Into the Break on a High Note

Looking to reset his side's league form, José Mourinho unveiled a few minor surprises in his lineup today as Roma welcomed Empoli to the Stadio Olimpico for a 6 PM local time kickoff. Making his first league start of the season, Chris Smalling rekindled his partnership with Gianluca Mancini, but he wasn't the only familiar face coming back to the starting lineup as Matías Viña returned to action after a brief spell on the sidelines. But without a doubt, Mourinho's biggest surprise was the inclusion of Ebrima Darboe, who earned a second-straight start after an impressive run against Zorya on Thursday.
chatsports.com

Roma 2-0 Empoli: Henrikh Mkhitaryan stars for Roma as Jose Mourinho's men bounce back from loss in Rome derby and move up to fourth in Serie A

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was involved in both goals as Roma beat Empoli 2-0 on Sunday night at the Stadio Olimpico. The former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder set up Lorenzo Pellegrini's opener just before halftime and got on the scoresheet himself shortly after the break as Jose Mourinho's men bounced back from last week's defeat in the Rome derby.
ESPN

Pellegrini sets Roma on their way to comfortable win over Empoli

Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrated signing a new contract and his recall to the Italian national team squad by setting AS Roma on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Empoli in Serie A on Sunday. The 25-year-old midfielder penned a new deal to stay in the Italian capital until 2026...
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho: Abraham doesn't need to score to be best on pitch

Roma coach Jose Mourinho declared Tammy Abraham the best player on the pitch in victory over Empoli on Sunday. The summer signing from Chelsea didn't get on the scoresheet, but Mourinho declared he was delighted with the striker's performance. Quoted by TMW, he said, "There are strikers who if they...
