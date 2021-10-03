Tammy Abraham rues hitting the crossbar for a SIXTH time since joining Roma from Chelsea this year... as England international helps Jose Mourinho's side to 2-0 win over Empoli

Lazio secured a 3-2 win against AS Roma in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter in Serie A. The Lazio strikers had a field day in the office as they looked potent from the very onset of the match. Milinkovic Savic scored the first goal from a Rui Patricio error, and Pedro doubled the lead inside 20 minutes. However, Roma brought themselves back into the contest with a late goal from Ibanez in the first half. Felipe Anderson scored the third goal for Lazio in the 61st minute to restore their 2 goal cushion, but Roma brought it down to minutes later as Verteout converted a penalty.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO