CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

In Your Prime: 6 amazing benefits to having pets

By In Your Prime
Dayton Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePets bring much joy to the lives they touch. So it should come as no surprise that the 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey, which was conducted by the American Pet Products Association, found that about 85 million families in the United States own a pet. In Canada, 7.5 million households are home to companion animals, states the PetBacker blog.

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
verywellfamily.com

How Kids Benefit From Pet Ownership

It probably comes as no surprise to you that kids love pets—especially if your own kids have been begging you for a dog or a cat. After all, pets offer a special kind of companionship that children seem to instinctively know they won't be able to find anywhere else. Not only do animals love unconditionally, but they are always ready to listen without judgment.
PETS
The Oakland Press

Should you explore the benefits of pet insurance?

Ensuring the safety and well-being of a companion animal is a big responsibility. Pets need shelter, food, water, and routine medical care at the very least, and some extra TLC can always do a pet good as well. New pet owners may experience some sticker shock after bringing a furry...
PETS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Have Your Pet Blessed in This Hudson Valley Town

For me, it's special to have a bond with animals. If you have a pet or pets, then you also know what a blessing it is to share this life with them. For some, pets become our best friends and companions. At times, they help us through life by making us laugh, smile and bring us peace when we need it the most. I find it interesting that we do not speak the same language but yet we can understand each other.
HUDSON, NY
WKBW-TV

Pet Talk Tuesday – Getting your pet vaccinated for rabies

Rabies is a very serious disease. It is a disease that is fatal to people and animals if your pet is not protected by vaccination. You want to make sure your pet is vaccinated to protect them incase they are exposed to the virus. Dr. Jennifer Stachnik says we do vaccinate your cats, dogs, ferrets and that vaccination needs to start when they are four month of age or younger and then they are revaccinated periodically throughout life to make sure they are fully protected. She says if our companion animals ever encounters a potentially rabid animal like a racoon, bat or fox then they should be revaccinated to make sure their protection is up to date and also any humans who do encounter bats, foxes or raccoons or other wildlife that especially are acting strangely or have broken skin with a bite or scratch, or a domestic animal that has a known history of a current rabies vaccine definitely need to make sure they contact the health department and seek medical attention. Wash any wounds very thoroughly immediately to make sure they get care for rabies before it would spread. Dr. Stachnik say the way rabies is spread is through a bite or scratch. The saliva of the infected animal, and then that virus travels f rom the site of the bite, say on the hand up to the brain and that’s where it would be fatal. She says so it does give some time to get the post exposure treatment to make sure that people would be safe and for animals we want to keep them up to date on their vaccines as well because if they are not up to date and they do bite or scratch or someone then they can face very long quarantine to observe them and they can be difficult and expensive or in some cases euthanasia may be recommended so it is best to not take any chances when it comes to rabies and make sure our pets are vaccinated. Also make sure any potential contact with unknown animals or with wildlife, that it does get reported to the health department right away.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Stress Hormones#Therapy Dogs#Dog#Petbacker#The Mayo Clinic#Pain Magazine
Kilgore News Herald

Be Prepared to Protect Your Pet in an Emergency

This video has no music or sound. Be prepared to protect your pet in an emergency. • Make sure your pet(s) wear collars and tags with current contact info. • Prepare a pet emergency kit with food, water, medicines, and documents. • Microchip your pet(s). • Keep a leash and/or...
PETS
Wrcbtv.com

3 Plus Your Pets- Pet Placement Center

The Pet Placement Center loves it when they are able to place senior pets with loving families. That's why adoption fees for seniors are always $50.
PETS
calmsage.com

The Amazing Mental Health Benefits Of An Emotional Support Animal

Can you relate when after a long stressful day, you come home, snuggle with your pet and feel the stress melt away, or when you just want to cry your heart out, your pet lays its head on your lap and offers you the comfort you seek. This, my friend,...
PETS
L.A. Weekly

Introducing CBD to Your Pets Routine

This article was originally published on The Vegan CBD. To view the original article, click here. It doesn’t quite matter how many times your pets come up to you demanding attention or how much they make a mess of the shoe rack, you love them to the core. If you are a pet owner, then you know what it means to have a pet that is happy and well, and most pet owners want the best for their pets.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Ocala Gazette

‘Belly Rub Recipes’ benefit shelter pets

A new fundraising cookbook offered by the Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) has a lot of doggone delicious recipes and purr-fectly sweet stories from previous adopters about their beloved pet. The 150-page book, “Belly Rub Recipes,” is the brainchild of Amanda Thurber, HSMC director of humane education, who took...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WDTN

Celebrate your pet at the MVPTA PetFest

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association is celebrating your pets in its annual fundraiser event on Saturday, September 25. The PetFest event will be held in Delco Park in Kettering from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the flyer said. PetFest features food trucks and vendors, as...
KETTERING, OH
Los Angeles Daily News

Who will care for your pet if you have a medical or other emergency?

Last weekend while I was attending our annual Wiggle Walk & Run at Brookside Park in Pasadena, I was acquainted with a dog by the name of Marley. We had our Wiggle Waggle Wagon set up with a few of our adoptable dogs enjoying the beautiful morning and hoping to find forever homes. She was hanging out with one our amazing volunteers, Cheryl, who told me how she ended up at Pasadena Humane.
PASADENA, CA
newportri.com

ADVICE ON PETS: Tips to keep your pets safe this Halloween

Hi folks -- your friend Tuki coming to you from my perch at the Potter League. I notice that it’s starting to feel a bit colder these days. Although as an indoor bird, I don’t mind as long as my perch is in the sun!. I heard some of the...
NEWPORT, RI
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Pets, families benefit from Spirit of Imitaa Local Pet Rescue

It is sometimes said that big things can come in small packages, and sometimes a small beginning expands into something not even considered at the start. For Dale and Tea DuCharme, the Spirit of Imitaa Local Pet Rescue began with a single adoption of a female dog they named Imitaa.
BROWNING, MT
Marietta Daily Journal

Girl Scout’s project benefits pets in need

A TV news report on cats, dogs, horses and other animals struggling with hunger inspired Lost Mountain Middle School eighth grader Gianna Lundy-Garefino to take action. She recently donated a community pet food pantry collection box to Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta. Gianna built the pantry...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5dc.com

How to have fun with your pets this Halloween (on a budget!)

1 in 5 pet owners are expected to dress up their pet this Halloween. Host of "The Pet Buzz" Charlotte Avery joins Good Day DC to walk through the most popular pet costumes this year and how you and your furry friends can ball out on a budget.
PETS
Daily Mississippian

Fixing your pet is a requirement, not an option

As I wake up at five in the morning to my cat pawing my face, I wonder how I got to this point in life. I never envisioned myself being a cat and dog mom at the start of my college career, let alone having to be in charge of another being’s happiness. However, because of other people’s negligence, I find myself taking care of two animals. Although I love my pets, I realize I only have them because others in the community could not take care of their own. In order to be a good pet owner, people must have their furry friends fixed to lighten the community’s burden of unhoused animals.
OXFORD, MS
Channel 3000

Your pet questions answered

Dr. Carrie Donahue from Full Circle Holistic Veterinary Care joins News 3 Now Live at Four to answer viewers’ pet questions. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PETS
CatTime

Cat Obesity: Causes & How To Tell If Your Cat Is Overweight

October 9th is National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, but obesity is a problem for our pets all year long. It's important to learn the causes, the ways to spot the problem, and how to fight obesity to keep our cats healthy. Here's what you should know about feline obesity. The post Cat Obesity: Causes & How To Tell If Your Cat Is Overweight appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
abc57.com

Get your pet microchipped for free

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Peter’s United Church of Christ is hosting a free opportunity for pet owners to get their dogs and cats microchipped. Located on North Ironwood, the church will be hosting the event from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Getting pets chipped will allow pet...
SOUTH BEND, IN
animalfair.com

Is Your Pet Ready To Face A Disaster?

If a disaster leaves you and your pet trapped indoors, always make sure there is an emergency supply of your pet’s favorite food on “paw”. Just as important is a strong water supply. Always have many bottles of fresh water available, as running water may not work in your home.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy