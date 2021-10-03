Dine L.A. Restaurant Week is back with new flavors, huge deals

Dine L.A. Restaurant Week is back with deals and specials to tempt the heartiest of diets.

The dining festival, which runs Oct. 1-15, features hundreds of restaurants offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, with special items and two-week-only combos.

Participating restaurants are offering a mix of indoor and outdoor dining plus takeout options. To find out more about which restaurants are involved, visit the event’s website .

