Dine L.A. Restaurant Week is back with new flavors, huge deals

By Erin Myers
 6 days ago

Dine L.A. Restaurant Week is back with deals and specials to tempt the heartiest of diets.

The dining festival, which runs Oct. 1-15, features hundreds of restaurants offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, with special items and two-week-only combos.

Participating restaurants are offering a mix of indoor and outdoor dining plus takeout options. To find out more about which restaurants are involved, visit the event’s website .

Erin Myer’s reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 3, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

RESTAURANTS
