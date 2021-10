U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley praised a Korean American judge for her work ethic during a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, congratulating "you and your people." “What you said about your Korean background reminded me a lot of what my daughter-in-law of 45 years has said: ‘If I’ve learned anything from Korean people, it’s a hard work ethic. And how you can make a lot out of nothing,’” he said. “So I congratulate you and your people.”

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO