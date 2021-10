Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills, who has been battling through an ankle injury for three weeks, left the game against the Minnesota Vikings and had to be carted to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Whether that's simply aggravating the same ankle he's been hobbling on or another injury is unclear, but he initially walked off under his own power before going down by the sideline.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO