Packers without LT Elgton Jenkins, CB Kevin King and LB Krys Barnes vs. Steelers

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Green Bay Packers have three starters on the inactive list for Sunday’s showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field.

The team made left tackle Elgton Jenkins, cornerback Kevin King and linebacker Krys Barnes inactive for Week 4. The other inactive player is outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.

Jenkins was doubtful with an ankle injury. King (doubtful) and Barnes (questionable) are going through the concussion protocol.

Here’s what each absence means for Sunday:

Jenkins: The Packers will likely give Yosh Nijman his second straight start at left tackle. Expect Matt LaFleur to give him help again, but he should be more comfortable this time around.

King: Rookie Eric Stokes should start on the perimeter opposite Jaire Alexander, while Chandon Sullivan handles the slot. This was the setup last week.

Barnes: Ty Summers and Oren Burks both saw time next to De’Vondre Campbell last week. Burks was the more effective player.

The Packers also don’t have starting receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Tight end Tyler Davis, who was signed off of the Colts practice squad this week, is active.

The Steelers are without receiver Chase Claypool, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, defensive lineman Carlos Davis and offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor.

