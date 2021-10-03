Andrew Wiggins receives COVID-19 vaccine

Shams Charania: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated and will be available for all games this season.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Andrew Wiggins is vaccinated. The Warriors will have their starting small forward this season.

Andrew Wiggins gets vaccinated

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 3:43 PM

Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Finally Gets Covid-19 Vaccination, Eligible To Play In Home Games

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:00 PM

I took a bigger-picture look at Andrew Wiggins' decision to remain unvaccinated, and detailed why this situation could quash the Warriors' hopes of maximizing what's left of Stephen Curry's prime:

Steve Kerr on Wiggins: "We anticipate he'll be available"

Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not specify the reason for Andrew Wiggins' absence today ('he's under the weather'). Of note: Wiggins would need to have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine by Friday to play in the 10/15 preseason finale at Chase Center.

Kerr said Wiggins was "under the weather" and did not practice today.

No update regarding vax status — Kerr reiterates "we anticipate he'll be available."

Kerr said there's no vaccination news re: Wiggins. Reiterated that Wiggins will be available this season.

Andrew Wiggins wasn't at Warriors practice today. Kerr: "Under the weather."

Andrew Wiggins was not here today. He was "under the weather," Kerr said.

Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash has no update on Kyrie Irving. Said there was never a thought of playing Irving today because of the uncertainty of his status. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 3, 2021

Nick Friedell: Kerr: “Andrew got vaccinated. He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / October 3, 2021

Retired NBA player-turned-ESPN analyst Jay Williams is fed up with the narrative being flipped to focus on NBA players who are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, via Mediaite: “The media is a problem. The fear-mongering needs to stop! Every damn narrative I read over the past couple days… is ‘the unvaxxed vs the vaxxed. The minorities voice that shouldn’t be heard, the progressive NBA is not setting the right example!’ “This is problematic. Because the real narrative is over 90 percent of the damn NBA is vaccinated, but what do we do? We double and triple down on the unvaxxed and we turn it into the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated. Don’t do that, stop doing that!” -via TalkBasket / October 2, 2021