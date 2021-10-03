CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly menstrual health nonprofit hammered by Ida, asks for public's help

By Shara Dae Howard
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia nonprofit that provides menstrual products for area residents in need is asking for the community's help after Hurricane Ida brought its mission to a halt.

No More Secrets has been hard at work serving the Philadelphia community throughout the pandemic. However, when Hurricane Ida came through, it devastated their flagship community hub, The Spot Period.

"The entire roof collapsed," said Lynette Medley, sexual health counselor and founder of the Spot Period. She said the damage put everything on hold.

"We had some water damage and the physical roof was basically on top of the products," she described.

The Spot Period has been providing period products and sexuality awareness counseling since it opened in February. But the storm put all of that on hold.

Medley said Ida caused more than $20,000 in damage. Now they need the public's help. A GoFundMe has been created, which can be found on No More Secrets' website.

