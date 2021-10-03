CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-05 19:03:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-06 07:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 11 to 13 feet will impact south and east facing shores. * TIMING...through Tonight. * IMPACTS...High surfs, rip currents and dangerous waves. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 703 PM PO ASO LUA OKETOPA 5 2021 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 11 i le 13 ft o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po nanei. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...O galu Maualuluga, malolosi aave o le sami,ma galu e malolosi ma tetele FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island North, Kauai East, Kauai North, Kauai South by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 03:40:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; Kauai East; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Koolau Windward; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY FOR KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND THE BIG ISLAND .Strong high pressure north of the state will produce strong and gusty trade winds through Sunday. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and other unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Wind, High Surf Advisories Extended

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended wind and high surf advisories through Sunday evening, Oct. 10. The wind advisory includes the Districts of Hāmākua, North and South Kohala, Puna and Kaʻū and Saddle Road above 5,000 feet. Sustained winds of up to 30 mph and gusts of 50 mph are forecasted.
HONOLULU, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Interior, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 03:40:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai Mountains; Kohala; Koolau Leeward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY FOR KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI KAHOOLAWE AND THE BIG ISLAND .Strong high pressure north of the state will produce strong and gusty trade winds through Sunday. WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe, and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and other unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island, and East Carteret County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swains Island#Tutuila#Surfs#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas of ocean overwash are expected during times of high tide both tonight and tomorrow morning. NC 12 may become impassable at times due to high water. Additionally, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas on the sound side near inlets, as well as across southern Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Sunday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Sunday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is possible from ocean overwash resulting in an elevated threat of travel impacts and property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur between now and 4 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 PM 5.3 1.6 1.7 4-5 None 10/11 AM 6.4 2.7 1.8 6 Moderate 10/11 PM 5.4 1.7 2.0 5 None 11/12 PM 5.9 2.2 1.5 5 Minor 12/12 AM 4.9 1.2 1.7 4 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 1.7 1.1 0.7 1 None 09/11 PM 1.7 1.1 0.9 1 None 10/12 PM 2.4 1.8 1.4 2 None 11/12 AM 1.7 1.1 0.9 1 None 11/01 PM 2.0 1.4 1.0 1 None 12/02 AM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 2.5 1.4 1.2 1 None 09/11 PM 3.3 2.2 2.3 2 Minor 10/11 AM 3.3 2.2 2.0 2-3 Minor 10/11 PM 3.1 2.0 2.2 2 Minor 11/12 PM 2.8 1.7 1.5 1 None 11/11 PM 2.2 1.1 1.5 1 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.0 1 None 09/11 PM 1.3 0.1 0.4 1-2 None 10/11 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.0 2-3 None 11/01 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 2 None 11/11 AM 2.3 1.1 1.3 1-2 None 12/12 AM 1.9 0.7 1.1 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 03:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Kauai East; Kauai South; Kipahulu; Koolau Windward; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; South Haleakala; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS .A combination of strong trade winds and a long-period south swell arriving will support advisory-level surf along exposed east and south facing shores through Sunday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet along east facing shores. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas of ocean overwash are expected during times of high tide both tonight and tomorrow morning. NC 12 may become impassable at times due to high water. Additionally, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas on the sound side near inlets, as well as across southern Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Sunday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Sunday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is possible from ocean overwash resulting in an elevated threat of travel impacts and property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur between now and 4 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 PM 5.3 1.6 1.7 4-5 None 10/11 AM 6.4 2.7 1.8 6 Moderate 10/11 PM 5.4 1.7 2.0 5 None 11/12 PM 5.9 2.2 1.5 5 Minor 12/12 AM 4.9 1.2 1.7 4 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 1.7 1.1 0.7 1 None 09/11 PM 1.7 1.1 0.9 1 None 10/12 PM 2.4 1.8 1.4 2 None 11/12 AM 1.7 1.1 0.9 1 None 11/01 PM 2.0 1.4 1.0 1 None 12/02 AM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 2.5 1.4 1.2 1 None 09/11 PM 3.3 2.2 2.3 2 Minor 10/11 AM 3.3 2.2 2.0 2-3 Minor 10/11 PM 3.1 2.0 2.2 2 Minor 11/12 PM 2.8 1.7 1.5 1 None 11/11 PM 2.2 1.1 1.5 1 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.0 1 None 09/11 PM 1.3 0.1 0.4 1-2 None 10/11 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.0 2-3 None 11/01 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 2 None 11/11 AM 2.3 1.1 1.3 1-2 None 12/12 AM 1.9 0.7 1.1 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts are expected during the high tide cycle late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 PM 4.2 1.3 1.2 4 NONE 10/12 PM 5.4 2.5 1.7 4-5 MINOR 11/12 AM 4.5 1.6 1.7 4 NONE 11/01 PM 5.3 2.4 1.8 3 MINOR 12/01 AM 4.7 1.8 2.0 2 NONE 12/02 PM 4.6 1.7 1.3 2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 AM 4.3 1.5 1.6 3 NONE 10/01 PM 5.4 2.6 2.1 3-4 MINOR 11/01 AM 4.7 1.9 2.1 2-3 MINOR 11/02 PM 5.1 2.3 1.9 2 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.4 1.6 1.9 2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 PM 4.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 10/11 AM 6.1 2.4 1.5 6-8 MODERATE 10/11 PM 5.0 1.3 1.6 6 NONE 11/12 PM 5.8 2.1 1.4 5 MINOR 12/12 AM 4.9 1.2 1.7 5 NONE 12/01 PM 5.5 1.8 1.3 4 NONE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts are expected during the high tide cycle late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 PM 4.2 1.3 1.2 4 NONE 10/12 PM 5.4 2.5 1.7 4-5 MINOR 11/12 AM 4.5 1.6 1.7 4 NONE 11/01 PM 5.3 2.4 1.8 3 MINOR 12/01 AM 4.7 1.8 2.0 2 NONE 12/02 PM 4.6 1.7 1.3 2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 AM 4.3 1.5 1.6 3 NONE 10/01 PM 5.4 2.6 2.1 3-4 MINOR 11/01 AM 4.7 1.9 2.1 2-3 MINOR 11/02 PM 5.1 2.3 1.9 2 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.4 1.6 1.9 2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 PM 4.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 10/11 AM 6.1 2.4 1.5 6-8 MODERATE 10/11 PM 5.0 1.3 1.6 6 NONE 11/12 PM 5.8 2.1 1.4 5 MINOR 12/12 AM 4.9 1.2 1.7 5 NONE 12/01 PM 5.5 1.8 1.3 4 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas of ocean overwash are expected during times of high tide both tonight and tomorrow morning. NC 12 may become impassable at times due to high water. Additionally, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas on the sound side near inlets, as well as across southern Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Sunday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Sunday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is possible from ocean overwash resulting in an elevated threat of travel impacts and property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur between now and 4 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 PM 5.3 1.6 1.7 4-5 None 10/11 AM 6.4 2.7 1.8 6 Moderate 10/11 PM 5.4 1.7 2.0 5 None 11/12 PM 5.9 2.2 1.5 5 Minor 12/12 AM 4.9 1.2 1.7 4 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 1.7 1.1 0.7 1 None 09/11 PM 1.7 1.1 0.9 1 None 10/12 PM 2.4 1.8 1.4 2 None 11/12 AM 1.7 1.1 0.9 1 None 11/01 PM 2.0 1.4 1.0 1 None 12/02 AM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 2.5 1.4 1.2 1 None 09/11 PM 3.3 2.2 2.3 2 Minor 10/11 AM 3.3 2.2 2.0 2-3 Minor 10/11 PM 3.1 2.0 2.2 2 Minor 11/12 PM 2.8 1.7 1.5 1 None 11/11 PM 2.2 1.1 1.5 1 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.0 1 None 09/11 PM 1.3 0.1 0.4 1-2 None 10/11 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.0 2-3 None 11/01 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 2 None 11/11 AM 2.3 1.1 1.3 1-2 None 12/12 AM 1.9 0.7 1.1 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts are expected during the high tide cycle late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 AM 6.2 1.6 1.2 1 NONE 10/12 PM 7.7 3.1 1.3 1 MODERATE 11/01 AM 5.9 1.3 1.3 1 NONE 11/01 PM 7.1 2.5 1.0 1 MINOR 12/01 AM 5.1 0.5 0.9 1 NONE 12/02 PM 6.6 2.0 0.8 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/01 AM 3.0 1.0 1.3 3 MINOR 10/02 PM 3.5 1.5 1.4 4 MODERATE 11/02 AM 3.1 1.1 1.5 3 MINOR 11/02 PM 3.3 1.3 1.3 3 MINOR 12/03 AM 2.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 AM 4.3 1.3 1.4 3 NONE 10/12 PM 5.1 2.1 1.5 3 MODERATE 11/12 AM 4.5 1.5 1.8 3 MINOR 11/01 PM 5.0 2.0 1.6 3 MODERATE 12/02 AM 4.3 1.3 1.7 2 NONE 12/02 PM 4.6 1.6 1.4 2 MINOR
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts are expected during the high tide cycle late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 PM 4.2 1.3 1.2 4 NONE 10/12 PM 5.4 2.5 1.7 4-5 MINOR 11/12 AM 4.5 1.6 1.7 4 NONE 11/01 PM 5.3 2.4 1.8 3 MINOR 12/01 AM 4.7 1.8 2.0 2 NONE 12/02 PM 4.6 1.7 1.3 2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 AM 4.3 1.5 1.6 3 NONE 10/01 PM 5.4 2.6 2.1 3-4 MINOR 11/01 AM 4.7 1.9 2.1 2-3 MINOR 11/02 PM 5.1 2.3 1.9 2 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.4 1.6 1.9 2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 PM 4.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 10/11 AM 6.1 2.4 1.5 6-8 MODERATE 10/11 PM 5.0 1.3 1.6 6 NONE 11/12 PM 5.8 2.1 1.4 5 MINOR 12/12 AM 4.9 1.2 1.7 5 NONE 12/01 PM 5.5 1.8 1.3 4 NONE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and a high risk of rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, coastal Worcester County. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 AM to 2 PM EDT Sunday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts are expected during the high tide cycle late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 PM 3.7 1.2 1.2 5 NONE 10/12 PM 4.3 1.8 1.2 6 MINOR 11/12 AM 3.9 1.4 1.5 6 NONE 11/01 PM 4.4 1.9 1.4 6 MINOR 12/01 AM 3.7 1.2 1.4 4-5 NONE 12/02 PM 3.9 1.4 1.0 3 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/01 AM 3.0 1.0 1.3 3 MINOR 10/02 PM 3.5 1.5 1.4 4 MODERATE 11/02 AM 3.1 1.1 1.5 3 MINOR 11/02 PM 3.3 1.3 1.3 3 MINOR 12/03 AM 2.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 PM 3.8 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 10/12 PM 4.8 2.0 1.3 4-5 MINOR 11/12 AM 3.7 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 11/12 PM 4.6 1.8 1.3 1 MINOR 12/01 AM 3.4 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 12/02 PM 4.3 1.5 1.1 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/04 PM 3.6 2.1 0.5 2 NONE 10/03 AM 3.6 2.1 1.0 2 NONE 10/04 PM 4.2 2.7 1.0 2 NONE 11/04 AM 3.6 2.1 1.2 2 NONE 11/05 PM 4.1 2.6 1.1 2 NONE 12/05 AM 3.3 1.8 1.0 2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 AM 5.9 1.4 1.5 1 NONE 10/01 PM 6.9 2.4 1.6 1 MINOR 11/01 AM 6.0 1.5 1.8 1 NONE 11/01 PM 6.9 2.4 1.8 1 MINOR 12/02 AM 6.1 1.6 2.1 1 NONE 12/02 PM 6.5 2.0 1.6 1 MINOR
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 17:02:00 Expires: 2021-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON With the tide going out this afternoon, no longer expecting splashover or coastal flooding. The overnight high tide is the lower of the two high tides. As such, it is not as much of a concern. Additional coastal flooding or splashover will be possible with the Sunday afternoon high tide.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Martin County in east central Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Stuart, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Palm City, Hobe Sound, Jensen Beach, Sewall`s Point, Hobe Sound Beach, North River Shores, Jonathan Dickinson State Park, Ocean Breeze Park and Rio.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts are expected during the high tide cycle late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 PM 4.2 1.3 1.2 4 NONE 10/12 PM 5.4 2.5 1.7 4-5 MINOR 11/12 AM 4.5 1.6 1.7 4 NONE 11/01 PM 5.3 2.4 1.8 3 MINOR 12/01 AM 4.7 1.8 2.0 2 NONE 12/02 PM 4.6 1.7 1.3 2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 AM 4.3 1.5 1.6 3 NONE 10/01 PM 5.4 2.6 2.1 3-4 MINOR 11/01 AM 4.7 1.9 2.1 2-3 MINOR 11/02 PM 5.1 2.3 1.9 2 MINOR 12/02 AM 4.4 1.6 1.9 2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 PM 4.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 10/11 AM 6.1 2.4 1.5 6-8 MODERATE 10/11 PM 5.0 1.3 1.6 6 NONE 11/12 PM 5.8 2.1 1.4 5 MINOR 12/12 AM 4.9 1.2 1.7 5 NONE 12/01 PM 5.5 1.8 1.3 4 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy