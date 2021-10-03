High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas of ocean overwash are expected during times of high tide both tonight and tomorrow morning. NC 12 may become impassable at times due to high water. Additionally, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas on the sound side near inlets, as well as across southern Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 2 PM EDT Sunday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Sunday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is possible from ocean overwash resulting in an elevated threat of travel impacts and property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur between now and 4 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 PM 5.3 1.6 1.7 4-5 None 10/11 AM 6.4 2.7 1.8 6 Moderate 10/11 PM 5.4 1.7 2.0 5 None 11/12 PM 5.9 2.2 1.5 5 Minor 12/12 AM 4.9 1.2 1.7 4 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 1.7 1.1 0.7 1 None 09/11 PM 1.7 1.1 0.9 1 None 10/12 PM 2.4 1.8 1.4 2 None 11/12 AM 1.7 1.1 0.9 1 None 11/01 PM 2.0 1.4 1.0 1 None 12/02 AM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 2.5 1.4 1.2 1 None 09/11 PM 3.3 2.2 2.3 2 Minor 10/11 AM 3.3 2.2 2.0 2-3 Minor 10/11 PM 3.1 2.0 2.2 2 Minor 11/12 PM 2.8 1.7 1.5 1 None 11/11 PM 2.2 1.1 1.5 1 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.0 1 None 09/11 PM 1.3 0.1 0.4 1-2 None 10/11 AM 1.1 -0.1 0.0 2-3 None 11/01 AM 1.5 0.3 0.7 2 None 11/11 AM 2.3 1.1 1.3 1-2 None 12/12 AM 1.9 0.7 1.1 1 None

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO