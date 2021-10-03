CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daniels County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 136, AND 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and breezy conditions, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120, 122, 134, 136 and 137. * TIMING...10 AM Monday morning through 8 PM Monday evening. * WINDS...South 5 to 15 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s to upper 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start on Monday will spread to the north.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Valley County, MT
County
Dawson County, MT
County
Richland County, MT
County
Roosevelt County, MT
County
Phillips County, MT
County
Fergus County, MT
County
Prairie County, MT
City
Wibaux, MT
County
Sheridan County, MT
County
Wibaux County, MT
County
Daniels County, MT
County
Mccone County, MT
City
Glasgow, MT
County
Petroleum County, MT
County
Garfield County, MT
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. The talks are a continuation of "pragmatic engagements with the Taliban on issues of...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Prairie#Daniels Roosevelt#Southern Petroleum#The Fire Weather Watch
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy