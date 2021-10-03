Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 136, AND 137 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and breezy conditions, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120, 122, 134, 136 and 137. * TIMING...10 AM Monday morning through 8 PM Monday evening. * WINDS...South 5 to 15 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s to upper 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start on Monday will spread to the north.