Special Weather Statement issued for Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Forsyth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Forsyth County through 400 PM EDT At 327 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Cumming, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cumming, Matt, Drew, Silver City, Chestatee, Oscarville, Ducktown, Coal Mountain and Hightower. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH