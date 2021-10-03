Mech Combat Game Vengeance is Mine Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC - News
Publisher 110 Industries has announced mech combat game, Vengeance is Mine, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2023. Vengeance Is Mine’s, brutal melee mech combat is augmented with a time-manipulation mechanic that adds a fascinating twist to encounters. Thanks to the capabilities of the HYDRA mech suit, the player will have the ability to speed up time and blink towards unsuspecting enemies, or rewind time to readjust combos or evade death. HYDRA also comes packing an energy-based projectile weapon that allows you to take on foes at distance.www.vgchartz.com
