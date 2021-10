Genshin Impact’s latest special program has revealed a whole slew of brand-new content, events, and freebies, which travelers can enjoy in the coming weeks. The introduction of the new Inazuma island, Tsurumi Island, is a major part of the next content update. Players will need to explore this treacherous land in order to reap its hidden treasures and learn its unsettling history. As usual, every new area introduces new monsters that wander the place, but the new enemies in Tsurumi Island may be one of the most dangerous ones to date.

