Microsoft and Xbox today released an update that brings the much-hyped Dolby Vision to the Xbox Series X|S. Announced in 2020 and available as part of the test program since May, Dolby Vision is a new form of HDR support available for Xbox Series X|S players. While the consoles support and will continue to support HDR10, Microsoft intends on fully utilizing the new feature by implementing it into more than 100 HDR titles currently available on the platform. Dolby Vision should result in brighter highlights, shaper contrast, and more vivid colors, according to Microsoft.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO