Sci-Fi Racing Game Red Goes Faster Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Sci-Fi Racing Game Red Goes Faster Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
Publisher 110 Industries has announced science-fiction racing game, Red Goes Faster, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch in 2024. In Red Goes Faster, players take on the role of Leon Garcia, an aspiring young racer who takes part in intergalactic races by day and explores his home planet of Keplar by night. Players will spend their time between races visiting a rich variety of establishments where they will hang out with Leon's friends and find themselves trying to untangle a complicated love triangle.www.vgchartz.com
