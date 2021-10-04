CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nina’s been robbed!’: Strictly fans are not happy about the first elimination of the series

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFoaT_0cFx5TLc00

Strictly Come Dancinghas eliminated its first contestant of the 2021 series, Nina Wadia, leaving many viewers upset.

After facing Coronation Street actor Katie McGlynn in the dreaded dance-off, EastEnders star Wadia became the first celebrity to get booted off the show.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Wadia and her dance partner Neil Jones performing their Tango to “Would I Lie To You?” by Eurythmics and McGlynn and her pro dancer Gorka Marquez doing their Jive to “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo.

When asked by presenter Tess Daly about their time on the show, Wadia said: “It’s been really fun, thank you so much. [Neil] is incredible, thank you.”

Reacting to Wadia’s departure, one fan tweeted: “NINA’S BEEN ROBBED!!! She had so much potential. Katie should have definitely been the one to leave.”

Another wrote: “Nina Wadia being sent home first? UNFORGIVABLE?”

The remaining 14 couples will take to the dancefloor next week in a Movie Week Special when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 9 October at 6.45pm with the results show on Sunday 10 October at 7.10pm on BBC One.

Hello Magazine

Tess Daly sends fans wild in white for first Strictly dance-off

Marking the first dance-off of the season, Tess Daly delivered some serious style inspiration on Sunday night as she hosted the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing. Presenting the hit BBC series alongside Claudia Winkleman, the TV star certainly stood out in her all-white outfit, made up of white tailored trousers and a close-fitted blouse with flared sleeves.
Olivia Rodrigo
Katie Mcglynn
Nina Wadia
Tess Daly
femalefirst.co.uk

Nina Wadia voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones have been voted off 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Nina Wadia has been voted off 'Strictly Come Dancing'. The 52-year-old actress and her professional partner Neil Jones have become the first couple to be voted off this year's show, after Nina found herself in the dreaded dance-off with Katie McGlynn and her partner Gorka Marquez.
prima.co.uk

Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity elimination

Former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia has been the first celebrity to be eliminated from this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The actress and her professional partner Neil Jones faced Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez in the dreaded dance-off in a battle of the soaps, but their Tango to 'Would I Lie To You?' by Eurythmics failed to impress the judges.
The Independent

Strictly 2021: Meet the remaining contestants after Nina Wadia becomes first celebrity to be voted off

Strictly Come Dancing is underway with a new season and a brand-new cast of celebrity contestants.The dance competition is back for a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic. Fifteen couples will take part, rather than last year’s 12.However, the show won’t travel to Blackpool for the second consecutive year, as social distancing is not possible in the backstage area.Here’s every celebrity competing on the show this year...Tom FletcherTom Fletcher is a singer and guitarist best known for performing with the pop-punk band McFly and supergroup McBusted.Fletcher is not the...
femalefirst.co.uk

Nina Wadia: I had so much more to give on Strictly

Eliminated 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Nina Wadia is "gutted" to be the first one out of this year's series, admitting she had "so much more to give" on the BBC Latin and ballroom show. Nina Wadia had "so much more to give" on 'Strictly Come Dancing'. The former 'EastEnders' actress...
