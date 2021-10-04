‘Nina’s been robbed!’: Strictly fans are not happy about the first elimination of the series

Strictly Come Dancinghas eliminated its first contestant of the 2021 series, Nina Wadia, leaving many viewers upset.

After facing Coronation Street actor Katie McGlynn in the dreaded dance-off, EastEnders star Wadia became the first celebrity to get booted off the show.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Wadia and her dance partner Neil Jones performing their Tango to “Would I Lie To You?” by Eurythmics and McGlynn and her pro dancer Gorka Marquez doing their Jive to “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo.

When asked by presenter Tess Daly about their time on the show, Wadia said: “It’s been really fun, thank you so much. [Neil] is incredible, thank you.”

Reacting to Wadia’s departure, one fan tweeted: “NINA’S BEEN ROBBED!!! She had so much potential. Katie should have definitely been the one to leave.”

Another wrote: “Nina Wadia being sent home first? UNFORGIVABLE?”

The remaining 14 couples will take to the dancefloor next week in a Movie Week Special when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 9 October at 6.45pm with the results show on Sunday 10 October at 7.10pm on BBC One.