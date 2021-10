Iowa ML -130 I can’t get enough of the Hawkeyes. I’ve backed them three times already this season and this will be the fourth. The Iowa disrespect continues as bookmakers opened the line short of a field goal in Iowa City. How can one of the best defenses in the nation only be a two-point home favorite? You won’t catch me playing moneyline favorites too often, but it’s crucial to protect myself against a one or two-point Hawkeye win. If Iowa prevails 17-16, we’ll be A-okay.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO