Yanks’ LeMahieu to IL with sports hernia, Voit done for year

Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees put All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sports hernia ahead of their scheduled regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York also transferred slugger Luke Voit to the 60-day injured list, ending the 2020 home run champion’s season.

LeMahieu was pulled from New York’s game Thursday at Toronto after six innings and hasn’t played since. He’s been day to day, trying to work his way back into the lineup. When he still felt discomfort doing baseball activities Sunday morning, the Yankees decided to put him on the shelf.

“In the end, he’s too compromised to play right now,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Rougned Odor started at third base in LeMahieu’s place Sunday, and Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez could also see time at the hot corner with LeMahieu out.

A three-time Gold Glove winner and two-time batting champion, LeMahieu hit .268 with 10 homers, 57 RBIs and a .711 OPS in 150 games. The hernia has been bothering him for the past 10 or so days at least, and he also dealt with a lingering triceps injury this year.

Voit went on the injured list Thursday with inflammation in the same left knee he had surgically repaired in the spring. He batted .239 with 11 homers and a .764 OPS in 68 games a year after leading baseball with 22 homers during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

New York recalled rookie right-hander Luis Gil and also selected right-hander Brody Koerner and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees have lost two in a row to the Rays and entered Sunday tied with Boston for the top of the AL wild-card race. They would advance with a victory, playing at Fenway Park if the Red Sox also beat Washington on Sunday. If New York loses, it will at least end up in one of several tiebreaker scenarios Monday also involving Toronto and Seattle, which are each a game back.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

