Bayern Munich: Five key stats from 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

Antwerp vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Belgian club Royal Antwerp will take on German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the second match of the Europa League on the 30th September. Antwerp startes off their Europa League campaign this season, with a 2-1 defeat against Greek club Olympiacos. On the domestic front, they have started off the season decently, picking up 5 victories from their first 9 matches while losing and drawing 2 each. They are currently 4th on the table in the Belgian Pro League and will be coming into this fixture in good form, having won all of their previous three matches.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO