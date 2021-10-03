CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Mahomes throws TD passes 3 different ways

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):

2:50 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 21-13 lead at halftime in Philadelphia.

Mahomes tossed one underhand, one overhand and another with a shovel pass. The underhanded pass went to Clyde Edwards-Helaire from a yard out. He added a more traditional overhand throw to Tyreek Hill for a 6-yard score and then a shovel pass to Jody Fortson for a 2-yard TD.

Mahomes threw a touchdown on all three Kansas City’s drives in the half.

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia

___

2:45 p.m.

DeAndre Carter has pushed Washington back to the lead over the Atlanta Falcons with a to the start the second half.

Carter caught the kickoff 1 yard deep in the end zone, found a seam up the middle and was barely touched on his way to the Falcons end zone.

It was Washington’s first kickoff return for a TD since Steven Sims had a 91-yarder during the 2019 season.

Carter’s big play gave Washington a 19-17 lead, which stayed that way when Dustin Hopkins missed his second extra point of the game.

— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta

___

2:40 p.m.

Houston Texans rookie Davis Mills has been limited to completing one of seven attempts for 3 yards and has thrown two interceptions in the first half against the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans have managed a combined 8 yards of net offense with one first down, while going 0 for 6 on third down and trailing 16-0. Mills is making his second start, and first on the road, in place of injured Tyrod Taylor (hamstring).

The Texans’ record for fewest yards generated in a game is 47, coming in a 24-6 loss at Pittsburgh on Dec. 8, 2002, in the franchise’s inaugural season.

— John Wawrow reporting from Buffalo

___

2:30 p.m.

Sam Darnold is the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five rushing touchdowns in the first four games of any season.

Darnold’s and gave Carolina a 14-13 lead over Dallas in the second quarter.

After rushing for five touchdowns in 38 career games with the New York Jets, Darnold matched the number in less than 3½ games with the Panthers. The first score was on a 1-yard option keeper in the first quarter.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Dallas

___

2:25 p.m.

Detroit Lions linebacker Romeo Okwara has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s game at Chicago.

Okwara left in the first half. It was originally called an ankle injury, but then it was changed to a foot injury when it was announced that he would miss the rest of the game.

The Lions trailed the Bears 14-0 at halftime.

— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago

___

2:10 p.m.

New York Giants quarterback . The deep connection was initially ruled a 52-yard score, but the NFL changed it to a 51-yard connection and said Ross fumbled at the 1 and then recovered in the end zone for a TD. It was an unlikely way to open scoring in what had been more of a defensive struggle well into the second quarter.

Ross was activated from injured reserve this week and is making his Giants debut. His timing couldn’t be better with New York missing receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton with hamstring injuries.

Before the Giants broke through, both teams had missed field goals. New York’s Graham Gano saw his streak of 37 straight made field goals dating to last season snapped when he missed a 35-yarder late in the first quarter.

The Saints’ Aldrick Rosas missed from 58 in the second quarter.

— Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans

___

2 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons have pulled off their longest play of the season.

Matt Ryan found that gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

Atlanta’s longest play coming into Week 4 was a 28-yard pass from Ryan to Patterson, a hybrid player who has emerged as a surprising weapon in the Falcons offense.

— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta

___

1:55 p.m.

A couple of early injuries have cost both teams in the early going of the Washington-Falcons game in Atlanta.

Washington lost tight end Logan Thomas to a hamstring injury in the first quarter. He was initially listed as doubtful to return, then downgraded to out for the game.

A short time later, Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver had to be helped off the field with a knee injury. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and listed as doubtful to return.

— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.

___

1:50 p.m.

The Detroit Lions lost two starters to injuries in the early part of their game against the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker Romeo Okwara has an ankle injury, and center Frank Ragnow is dealing with a toe issue. Each player is questionable to return.

The winless Lions trailed the Bears 14-0 in the second quarter.

— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago

___

1:45 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs took a 7-3 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles when after Tyreek Hill’s catch-and-run gained 36 yards to the 1.

Earlier in the drive, Mahomes lined up wide and took a flip on a reverse but threw incomplete.

— Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia

___

1:35 p.m.

Sam Darnold now has more rushing touchdowns than passing TDs for Carolina this season.

Darnold scored on a 1-yard option keeper to get the Panthers even with the Dallas Cowboys at 7-all. It was the quarterback’s fourth rushing score of the year to go with three TD passes.

Chuba Hubbard is having a solid first quarter is his first career start for injured star running back Christian McCaffrey. Hubbard played collegiately not too far away at Oklahoma State. Hubbard has four carries for 29 yards, the longest a 14-yarder on the 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Darnold’s TD. McCaffrey is out with a hamstring injury.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Dallas

___

1:25 p.m.

Dallas star receiver Amari Cooper exited early against Carolina with a right hamstring injury. Cooper has been playing with cracked ribs since the opener.

The Cowboys’ leader in catches coming in was on the sideline without his helmet before the team’s second offensive possession started. The team said his return was questionable.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Dallas

___

12:45 p.m.

The Superdome in New Orleans is filling up without restrictions on crowd size for the first time since Jan. 5, 2020, when the Saints played their final home game before the COVID-19 pandemic — a playoff loss to Minnesota.

New Orleans is hosting the New York Giants in its first game in New Orleans this season. The Saints were supposed to open the season at home on Sept. 12 against Green Bay, but widespread damage to southeast Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida two weeks earlier led the NFL and the Saints to move that game to Jacksonville, Florida.

Now the Saints are finally back in the dome, which has also undergone some new renovations since last season, adding premium areas for fans to mix and socialize in the corners of the second and third decks, as well as field-level suites behind the north end zone.

Alvin Kamara promised this week to jump over the wall and into one of those suites if he scores a touchdown.

Injuries are a subplot to this matchup. Receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) are out for the winless Giants, while starting center Erik McCoy (calf) and starting left tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) are out for the Saints.

— Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans

___

12:30 p.m.

Long before Tom Brady takes the field to face his former team, the New England Patriots, the NFL gets started with four winless teams in action.

The early Sunday schedule also includes Carolina (3-0) trying to stay unbeaten at high-scoring Dallas (2-1). The four winless teams — Detroit, Indianapolis, the New York Giants and the New York Jets — are trying to avoid joining Jacksonville at 0-4. The Jaguars lost 24-21 at Cincinnati on Thursday night.

The Lions play at Chicago. The Colts are at Miami. The Giants are at New Orleans. And the Jets host Tennessee. All of those winless teams are underdogs, according to .

The only game featuring two undefeated teams comes Sunday afternoon when the Los Angeles Rams host Kyler Murray and Arizona.

The Sunday night game, though, is the most anticipated and the one that’s been circled since the NFL schedule was released in May. Brady and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay visit New England, where Brady spent the first two decades of his storied NFL career and won six Super Bowl titles.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Ryan backs Falcons’ decision to pass on young QB

The Atlanta Falcons passed up the opportunity to draft Matt Ryan’s successor, and the veteran quarterback is on board with the organization’s plans. This spring, after the Falcons traded All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, conventional wisdom suggested Atlanta would follow the Green Bay Packers’, San Francisco 49ers’ and New York Giants’ playbooks from recent years and take a quarterback to eventually replace 36-year-old Matt Ryan.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Patrick Mahomes throws INT on no-look pass

Patrick Mahomes has made the no-look pass popular since he became a star at the NFL level, but we were reminded on Sunday that the play doesn’t always yield an outstanding result. Mahomes threw an early interception against the Los Angeles Chargers that went off the hands of Kansas City...
NFL
PennLive.com

Patrick Mahomes throws five TD passes as Chiefs roll past the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs gave Andy Reid a record-setting homecoming. Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Hill, and the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday. Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Times Leader

The Latest: Rodgers ties Marino for 6th with TD pass No. 420

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has thrown his 420th career touchdown pass to tie Dan Marino for sixth place on the NFL’s all-time list. Rodgers reached the milestone with a 1-yard strike to Randall Cobb that extended the Packers’ lead over the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws underhand TD to Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs have scored the first touchdown of the game in their Week 4 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles. At first it looked like Tyreek Hill had a 37-yard catch-and-run touchdown, but he was ruled just short of the goal line on the play. With just a few yard to go to the end zone, you’d expect the Chiefs to hammer the ball on the ground. They had success doing so on a third-and-1 earlier in the drive.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Vote: Which Patrick Mahomes TD pass was your favorite from Chiefs’ win over Eagles?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had six incompletions and five touchdown passes in Sunday’s 42-30 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and the quintet of touchdown throws. The only blemish was an interception, but Mahomes still ended the game with a 131.0 quarterback rating.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Jets#Texans#American Football#Td#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Atlanta Falcons#The Buffalo Bills#Buffalo#Caroli
Union Leader

Mahomes tosses five TD passes to lead Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and Kansas City improved to 2-2 with a 42-30 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards with one interception. Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards and three scores and Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 102 yards and caught a TD pass.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

‘This is Justin’s time. Let him grow.’ What Justin Fields’ QB promotion and Matt Nagy’s sudden 180 mean for the Chicago Bears in 2021 — and beyond.

Matt Nagy made the landmark decision at some point Tuesday. Justin Fields would remain the Chicago Bears starting quarterback. Not only for their game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and not just until veteran Andy Dalton was fully healthy again. Fields will be the top dog full time. For the rest of the season and beyond. No turning back. Nagy shared that news with his quarterbacks ...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Seahawks’ Geno Smith throws first TD pass since 2017 as Russell Wilson exits with injury

Geno Smith reintroduced himself to the NFL world on Thursday night. Smith was forced to come into the game for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams after Russell Wilson was sidelined with a dislocated middle finger. Wilson tried to play through it but didn’t look comfortable after sustaining the injury in the third quarter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy