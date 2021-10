When a midnight moth party erupts aboard, a sailor joins the festivities and bails them out the best he can. This summer’s two week cruise was scheduled to begin June 26 aboard our 34-foot Jeffcat catamaran, which happened to be in the midst of the unusual heat wave that we all remember. Media outlets were constantly warning everyone to stay somewhere cool, be hydrated and remember the signs of heat stroke with the temperatures forecast in the upper 80s or more for at least a few days. Having pre-planned our summer cruise, we decided to set off anyway, leaving the comfortable air conditioned house on Protection Island behind. Hopes of a cooler breeze off the Strait of Georgia led us towards the destination of Kendrick Bay at the top of Valdes Island with the thought that “a bit cooler“ would be good enough.

