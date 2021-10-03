PNC Introduces Akoya Solution to Enhance Security of Connections for Consumers Transacting with Fintech Apps
(NYSE: PNC) and Akoya LLC have announced the banking institution’s integration with the Akoya Data Access Network. Over 9 million PNC clients are now enabled to “securely share their financial data with Fintechs and data aggregators with enhanced security through the application programming interface (API)-based network,” according to a release shared with Crowdfund Insider.www.crowdfundinsider.com
