PNC Introduces Akoya Solution to Enhance Security of Connections for Consumers Transacting with Fintech Apps

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NYSE: PNC) and Akoya LLC have announced the banking institution’s integration with the Akoya Data Access Network. Over 9 million PNC clients are now enabled to “securely share their financial data with Fintechs and data aggregators with enhanced security through the application programming interface (API)-based network,” according to a release shared with Crowdfund Insider.

