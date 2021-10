Well, that’s it. The Oakland A’s 2021 season has essentially come to an end with a whimper as they are officially eliminated from postseason contention. This season had begun with a great deal of promise. The A’s were in command of the division for a large chunk of the season, and appeared to be solidly in control of a playoff berth at the trade deadline. The acquisitions of Starling Marte, Josh Harrison, Yan Gomes, and Andrew Chafin all worked out, improving the A’s roster dramatically.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO