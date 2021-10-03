Kim Hamilton Duffy Joins Centre, Established by Coinbase and Circle, as Director of Identity and Standards

Enterprise Technology Veteran Brings Decades of Finance Excellence to Support and Scale Illumio’s Zero Trust Market Leadership. Illumio, Inc., the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, announced that it has appointed Mike Kourey to its Board of Directors and as Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Kourey brings more than 25 years of experience as a CFO, board member, or audit committee chair or member at companies including Aruba Networks, Okta, and RingCentral, and has been instrumental to five successful IPOs across his career. With deep experience working with cybersecurity and cloud companies, Kourey provides strong leadership in a time of exponential growth for Illumio.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO