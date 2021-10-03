Kim Hamilton Duffy Joins Centre, Established by Coinbase and Circle, as Director of Identity and Standards
the consortium that has been established by global Fintech Circle and digital assets firm Coinbase (COIN: Nasdaq) to offer standards and governance for USD Coin (USDC), which has become one of the fastest-growing “digital dollar” currencies, reveals that recent MIT Digital Credentials Architect Kim Hamilton Duffy has joined the firm as Director of Identity and Standards to “lead Centre’s initiatives into decentralized identity.”www.crowdfundinsider.com
