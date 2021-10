It is rare when professional athletes can go undetected in the community, the margin of possibility narrowing even more when an interview takes place. However, on Friday, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson happened to stumble into that rare moment as he spoke with a Salt Lake City news reporter, who was interviewing people around Vivant Arena about their thoughts on the new COVID-19 guidelines. The venue announced that all guests 12 or older had to either show proof they were fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event in order to enter.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO