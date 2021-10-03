CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Philippine president announces retirement, says daughter will run

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rxR4_0cFx2hZr00

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that he would be retiring from politics after his current term and signaled that his daughter would run for president in 2022.

ABS-CBN News cited a video in which reporters asked Duterte if his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, would be running with his longtime aide Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

“So is it clear, Sara-Go?" the journalist asked Duterte, according to Reuters.

"It is Sara-Go," the president replied.

Some believe Duterte's move is meant to keep power in the family. His daughter is highly rated in polls of potential presidential contenders.

Duterte flirted with running for vice president, given that he cannot run again for president under the country’s constitution, but public polls showed little support for that course and many many voters believed it was a power grab, Reuters noted.

Some believe Duterte also wants a close ally in office to protect him from potential prosecution related to his war on drugs, which has left some 5,000 dead.

Duterte-Carpio filed paperwork to run for reelection as mayor of Davao City the same day her father made his remarks, though she can still make changes to those filings, according to ABS-CBN News.

A spokesperson for the president’s daughter told Reuters, when asked for confirmation of her plans, “the extent of my knowledge is also what was reported in local news. We have no comment on the same."

Asked in the video when Duterte anticipated his daughter officially filing paperwork for her candidacy, he replied, “I really do not know. I do not have any idea at all,” according to Reuters.

He also claimed that he did not speak about politics with Duterte-Carpio, saying “I would say that it is for the better.”

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Philippines' Pacquiao sues influential evangelist over graft accusation

MANILA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Owner of the Universe" and "Appointed...
CHINA
The Independent

Philippine VP to seek presidency, will face dictator's son

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo announced Thursday she would run for president in next year’s elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.The opposition leader Robredo joined a growing list of aspirants for the May 9 elections after talks failed for key candidates to unite behind a single contender who would go against whoever President Rodrigo Duterte and his ruling party will endorse for the increasingly crowded race.Robredo earlier said she may decide to run if ex-senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whom...
POLITICS
AFP

Philippine press freedom advocates hail Maria Ressa's Nobel Prize

Philippine journalists and rights activists said Friday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa was a "triumph" for press freedom in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. "It is... a triumph of a free and courageous press," said veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan on Facebook. 
ASIA
AFP

Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa says 'nothing is possible without facts'

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said on Friday that her Nobel Peace Prize win shows that "nothing is possible without facts", referring to the links between democracy and freedom of expression. "A world without facts means a world without truth and trust," Ressa said during a livestreamed interview with her news website Rappler. The outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte expressed "shock" at the award and said Rappler, the news outlet she co-founded, "would just keep doing what we're doing." Ressa and Rappler have faced multiple criminal charges and investigations after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his bloody drug war.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
The Independent

What Peace Prize says about freedom in Russia, Philippines

The Nobel Peace Prize sometimes recognizes groundbreaking efforts to resolve seemingly intractable conflicts, such as once-sworn enemies who sat down and brokered an end to war. In other years, the recipient is someone who promoted human rights at great personal cost. The prestigious award also can serve as a not-so-subtle message to authoritarian governments and leaders that the world is watching. What does the selection of two journalists, Maria Ressa 58, of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov, 59, of Russia, say about freedom of expression and the history of dissent in the countries of the 2021 peace prize...
ASIA
AFP

Brazil's Lula to announce next year if will run for president

Brazil's left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he would announce "at the start of next year" whether or not he will run for the presidency in October 2022. "I've been saying I'm not a candidate because I will only decide on my possible candidacy at the beginning of next year," said Lula at a press conference in the capital Brasilia.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Abs Cbn News#Reuters
The Independent

Saudi agents who killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi  received US paramilitary training, says report

Four of the Saudi operatives who murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi reportedly received paramilitary training in the US under a contract approved by the State Department.The 59-year-old, who had angered Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with his criticism of the kingdom, was murdered in October 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His body has never been recovered, and Western intelligence services believe it was dismembered.The prince, commonly known as MBS, has always denied any involvement in the writer and broadcaster’s death, though earlier this year the Biden administration released an intelligence report saying he knew about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

352K+
Followers
40K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy