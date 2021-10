David Lee Roth has announced his imminent retirement, 49 years after he first kicked off his storied career in music. In lieu of the traditional ‘farewell tour’ that most rock ’n’ roll greats embark on, Roth will instead close out his tenure with five shows at Las Vegas’ House Of Blues. The first two will go down on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively, with the remaining three taking place on Wednesday, January 5, Friday 7 and Saturday 8, 2022.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO